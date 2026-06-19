Revello Modern Mixers Is Launching in Florida With a Miami Beach Pop-Up This Weekend

Revello is a Miami-born brand founded by Matt Teitelbaum, a Miami native who set out to build a mixer line designed for how people drink today. The product launches with a core lineup of classic staples: tonic water, club soda, ginger beer, ginger ale, sparkling grapefruit, and sparkling lemon. Each is infused with electrolytes, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, calibrated for balanced sweetness without sacrificing flavor. The line is designed as a clean swap in existing cocktails and mocktails, or consumed on its own.