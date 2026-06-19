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Revello Modern Mixers Is Launching in Florida With a Miami Beach Pop-Up This Weekend

The Miami-born mixer brand joins Southern Glazer's statewide distribution with a three-day matcha pop-up at Matcha Maven on Collins, running June 19–21
Tray holding a cocktail and Revello Modern Mixers club soda can
Revello Modern Mixers launches statewide in Florida with a Miami Beach pop-up serving complimentary matcha drinksPhoto Credit: @WeAreYearRound
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Pop-up runs Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, 9 AM–3 PM daily at Matcha Maven's pop-up at the Parisian and Geneva Hotel on Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

  • Complimentary matcha drinks made with Revello Modern Mixers available on-site

  • Revello is launching statewide in Florida through Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits

  • The brand is Miami-born; the core lineup includes tonic water, club soda, ginger beer, ginger ale, sparkling grapefruit, and sparkling lemon, each infused with electrolytes, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals

Bartender pours Revello sparkling grapefruit mixer into a tequila cocktail
Revello Modern Mixers sparkling grapefruit used in a premium tequila cocktailPhoto Credit: @WeAreYearRound

Revello Modern Mixers arrives in Miami Beach this weekend for a three-day pop-up at Matcha Maven's location at the Parisian and Geneva Hotel on Collins Avenue. The activation runs June 19–21, 9 AM to 3 PM, and serves complimentary matcha drinks built on Revello's mixer line. It coincides with the brand's statewide Florida launch through Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, one of the largest spirits distributors in the country.

Revello is a Miami-born brand founded by Matt Teitelbaum, a Miami native who set out to build a mixer line designed for how people drink today. The product launches with a core lineup of classic staples: tonic water, club soda, ginger beer, ginger ale, sparkling grapefruit, and sparkling lemon. Each is infused with electrolytes, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, calibrated for balanced sweetness without sacrificing flavor. The line is designed as a clean swap in existing cocktails and mocktails, or consumed on its own.

Revello Modern Mixers sparkling grapefruit and sparkling lemon cans stocked in a refrigerator
Revello Modern Mixers expands across Florida with a lineup of functional mixers and citrus-forward flavorsPhoto Credit: @WeAreYearRound

I'm always looking for ways to enjoy everything I do, including what I eat and drink, in a more mindful way, without sacrificing the experience. Nothing existed that truly delivered on both. Revello is that balance, indulgence and wellness, in one.

Matt Teitelbaum, Revello, Founder

The matcha application at this weekend's pop-up demonstrates the line's range. Matcha is naturally bitter and earthy, and a mixer with genuine sweetness calibration handles it differently than a standard simple syrup, softening astringency without flattening flavor.

Person holding a can of Revello Modern Mixers sparkling lemon outdoors
Revello Modern Mixers sparkling lemon served as a refreshing wellness-focused beveragePhoto Credit: @WeAreYearRound
Tray holding a cocktail and Revello Modern Mixers club soda can
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The Collins Collaboration

Matcha Maven's location at the Parisian and Geneva Hotel on Collins gives the activation a specific address on Miami Beach's mid-Collins corridor, which is seeing continued activation this summer as World Cup-adjacent traffic builds in South Florida. The pop-up format, free drinks, walk-in access, morning-to-afternoon hours, is accessible and low-friction in a way that works for the target customer who is already spending time in the neighborhood.

The Florida launch through Southern Glazer's signals that Revello is moving from a direct-to-consumer or small-batch phase into full commercial distribution. Southern Glazer's handles distribution for the majority of premium spirits brands in Florida, and landing that relationship typically indicates a brand has cleared a meaningful quality and volume threshold.

Stacked Revello Modern Mixers cans displayed at a Florida launch activation
Revello Modern Mixers showcases its club soda and ginger ale lineup during launch eventsPhoto Credit: @WeAreYearRound

World Cup Context

The timing is not accidental. Miami is one of the primary host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the brand has positioned the Florida launch alongside the broader summer energy the tournament is generating in the market. Cocktail mixers with functional positioning fit naturally into a World Cup entertainment cycle, where at-home and venue-based drinking increases significantly.

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