CONTINUUM and Childhood Cancer Society Continue to Make Dreams Come True for a New Generation

For a second year, Continuum has partnered with Childhood Cancer Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to fulfill Theme Park Wish Grants for as many children as possible who are battling childhood cancer. Eight year-old Harold Gimenez and his family from Miami was invited to The Patio restaurant at Continuum on November 13 for a surprise presentation and Wish Grant Reveal of an all-expenses-paid 6-night stay at Disney’s Give Kids The World Resort in Orlando, together with passes to Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld and Legoland. Mayor of Miami Beach, Steven Meiner, was on-hand for a speech among invited residents and guests, with additional remarks made by Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at Continuum, and Tommy Head, Founder & CEO of Childhood Cancer Society. Harold’s favorite singer-songwriter, Camilo, addressed the celebration with a surprise video message, along with his favorite Miami HEAT players Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who also surprised Harold with a recorded video message.