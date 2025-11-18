CONTINUUM and Childhood Cancer Society Continue to Make Dreams Come True for a New Generation
: Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences in Miami Beach, has joined with one of today’s leading nonprofit organizations for families that have children with cancer, to award a theme park wish grant to a local boy who is battling Leukemia. The surprise presentation came with the help of the Miami Beach Mayor and some special celebrity friends, and the initiative forms part of the “Continuum Cares” program, created to support neighbors and those in need throughout the region.
For a second year, Continuum has partnered with Childhood Cancer Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to fulfill Theme Park Wish Grants for as many children as possible who are battling childhood cancer. Eight year-old Harold Gimenez and his family from Miami was invited to The Patio restaurant at Continuum on November 13 for a surprise presentation and Wish Grant Reveal of an all-expenses-paid 6-night stay at Disney’s Give Kids The World Resort in Orlando, together with passes to Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld and Legoland. Mayor of Miami Beach, Steven Meiner, was on-hand for a speech among invited residents and guests, with additional remarks made by Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at Continuum, and Tommy Head, Founder & CEO of Childhood Cancer Society. Harold’s favorite singer-songwriter, Camilo, addressed the celebration with a surprise video message, along with his favorite Miami HEAT players Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who also surprised Harold with a recorded video message.
Danielle Phillips, the mother of her late daughter Angelina, and first recipient of a Childhood Cancer Society Theme Park Wish Grant in 2019, took attendees on a heartfelt journey of resilience and strength as she told a passionate story about her daughter and family’s battle against childhood cancer. Residents and guests were then invited to take part in a fund-raising silent auction for excursion packages provided courtesy of Dormie Network, Residence Yacht Club and Atlantis.
“We’re delighted to partner once again with Childhood Cancer Society for a truly worthy cause, as part of our ongoing Continuum Cares program,” said Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at Continuum. “This surprise celebrity presentation and Wish Grant Reveal for Harold and his family was made possible through our residents’ continued engagement and generosity. We were thrilled to welcome Mayor Meiner to the property to help celebrate the reveal and we are proud that our residential community, Master Association Board of Directors and Management team are active with raising additional funds to help more children and their families.”
Funds raised from the Continuum events since 2022 have topped $100,000, with donations continuing to pour-in, enabling over 15 families from Miami to fulfill their children’s lifelong dream. Every $10,000 raised fully funds a family with childhood cancer for a Theme Park Vacation experience in support of the Adventure Ted Challenge, CCS's national campaign to raise money and awareness for families struggling with pediatric cancer. Thanks to the generous sponsorship by the Dormie Network, every donor who sponsors a child on this magical Wish Grant experience will receive a complimentary one-year membership to their luxury golf clubs nationwide. Those interested in making a donation can visit https://givebutter.com/c/1gN6OU.
“This year, we were pleased to have Danielle Phillips join us for our joyful celebration,” says Tommy Head, Founder & CEO of Childhood Cancer Society. “Danielle was the mother of her late daughter and beloved Angelina, who was the first recipient of our Theme Park Wish Grant back in 2019. Since then, we have raised more than $400,000 to help more than 400 families, and we are excited to welcome Harold and his parents to the Childhood Cancer Society family. I would like to thank Rishi, Mayor Meiner, Continuum’s residential community, its Master Association Board of Directors and Management team for all their continued support.”
Adventure Ted is the spokes-bear of the foundation. He is a superhero teddy bear that helps families overcome challenges. Donations to the Adventure Ted Program will fund Childhood Cancer Society’s Theme Park Experience–an all-expenses-paid VIP Disney/Universal Theme Park vacation with 5-star lodging and pocket money for a week at Give Kids The World Village (www.GKTW.com).
For further information on the Childhood Cancer Society, visit www.childhoodcancersociety.org. To discover Continuum, visit ContinuumSB.com.
