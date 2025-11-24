Antigua and Barbuda Unveils Culinary Month 2026 at Exclusive U.S. Media Preview at the James Beard Foundation in New York City

In addition to the media preview, the ABTA hosted a private media preview and public dinner on November 12, 2025, at the Platform by the James Beard Foundation at Pier 57. Guests were invited to discover “Culinary Traditions Reimagined" during a one-night-only immersive dining experience led by Antiguan-based chefs celebrating the destination's African, Indigenous, and European culinary influences. The evening featured a cocktail reception, multi-course dinner, wine pairings, and an engaging Q&A with the chefs, offering attendees a deeper look into the artistry and cultural heritage behind Antigua and Barbuda's cuisine.