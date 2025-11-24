Antigua and Barbuda Unveils Culinary Month 2026 at Exclusive U.S. Media Preview at the James Beard Foundation in New York City
New York, NY — November 19, 2025 — The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) proudly hosted an exclusive media preview to celebrate the official launch of Culinary Month 2026 at the prestigious Platform by the James Beard Foundation at Pier 57 in Manhattan. The intimate dinner brought together top‐tier U.S. media, culinary influencers, and industry tastemakers for an immersive introduction to the flavors, talent, and creative spirit that define Antigua and Barbuda’s culinary identity.
The evening showcased a curated multi-course dining experience led by three of Antigua and Barbuda’s leading culinary talents: Chef Claude Lewis (Antiguan-American restaurateur, Food Network Chopped Champion), Chef Kareem Roberts (Award-winning British Antiguan chef and author of Islands in the Sun), and Chef Maurine Bowers (Executive Chef at Moongate Antigua). They were joined by special guest Chef Devan Rajkumar, the Guyanese-Trinidadian celebrity chef and culinary ambassador known for his bold Caribbean cooking.
A Multi-Course Menu Inspired by Antigua & Barbuda
Giving guests a preview of what’s to come for Culinary Month 2026, attendees enjoyed a refined culinary journey showcasing Antigua and Barbuda’s traditional flavors reimagined with modern technique. The evening began with canapés including Chef Claude Lewis’s Salt Fish Croquette, Chef Kareem Roberts’s Curried Chicken Tartlet, and a bright Shrimp and Red Snapper bite with passion fruit and fried plantain. The tasting menu continued with Chef Lewis’s elevated Fungee and Pepperpot Pie, Chef Roberts’s Steamed Grouper with green papaya mash and plantain choka, and Chef Devan Rajkumar’s decadent Scallop and Oxtail Risotto, culminating in Chef Maurine Bowers’s Rum-Soaked Banana Sponge Cake with nutmeg cream. The evening menu also featured a curated selection of wine pairings by Jason White.
Signature Beverage Experience
The menu was complemented by two bespoke creations from mixologist Ralph John Emmerson: Footprints in the Sand, a rum-forward cocktail featuring 5-Year-Old English Harbour Rum with pineapple, black currant, lime, and habanero; and Sun Is Shining, a refreshing non-alcoholic blend of pineapple, sorrel, ginger beer, and lime—each crafted to reflect the warmth and vibrancy of the islands.
In attendance from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority were Colin James, Chief Executive Officer; Dean Fenton, Director of Tourism, USA; Arah Robins, U.S. Marketing & Public Relations Executive; and Devin Joseph, Yachting Business Development Manager. Also present were Shermain Jeremy, Special Projects and Events Manager, and Culinary Month Lead. and His Excellency Walton Alfonso Webson, Permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda to the United Nations. Their presence underscored the destination’s continued investment in elevating Antigua and Barbuda’s culinary storytelling on the global stage.
A Preview of Culinary Month 2026
Culinary Month 2026 (May 1–31) promises to be Antigua and Barbuda's most dynamic and immersive celebration yet, inviting food lovers to experience the islands through flavor, culture, and creativity.
The month kicks off with Restaurant Week (May 4–17), offering prix fixe menus from restaurants around Antigua and Barbuda and spotlighting the destination's diverse and evolving culinary landscape. Throughout May, visitors can explore authentic local cuisine through the beloved Eat Like A Local map, which serves as the ultimate guide to experiencing the island's food culture.
The month-long celebration features an elevated schedule of signature dining events with visiting guest chefs of Caribbean heritage from Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, who collaborate with local chefs and restaurants to create unforgettable culinary experiences across the islands.
Industry leaders and culinary professionals will gather on May 21 for the Caribbean Food Forum, a forward-looking symposium dedicated to strengthening the region's food and hospitality sector. Creativity takes center stage on May 23 during the FAB (Food, Art & Beverage) Festival, a multidisciplinary showcase where gastronomy meets music, art, and culture.
In addition to the media preview, the ABTA hosted a private media preview and public dinner on November 12, 2025, at the Platform by the James Beard Foundation at Pier 57. Guests were invited to discover “Culinary Traditions Reimagined" during a one-night-only immersive dining experience led by Antiguan-based chefs celebrating the destination's African, Indigenous, and European culinary influences. The evening featured a cocktail reception, multi-course dinner, wine pairings, and an engaging Q&A with the chefs, offering attendees a deeper look into the artistry and cultural heritage behind Antigua and Barbuda's cuisine.
“Culinary Month gives us an opportunity to share the heart and soul of Antigua and Barbuda—our food, our heritage, and our extraordinary chefs.Launching our 2026 program at the James Beard Foundation reinforces our mission to position Antigua and Barbuda at the forefront of Caribbean culinary tourism.”
Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority
For more information on Antigua and Barbuda, visit www.visitantiguabarbuda.com.
