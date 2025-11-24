Café Bastille Brings Its Modern Parisian All-Day Brunch Experience to Weston This Winter

“We’re so excited to finally bring Café Bastille to Weston,” said co-founder Estelle Bellegy. “This community has such a clear sense of who it is, and we’ve already felt the enthusiasm from locals who have visited us in other neighborhoods. Opening here gives us the chance to introduce our refreshed menu—from our new bowls and ingredient-driven plates to our playful matcha-forward drinks and cocktails— created with clean sourcing in mind. Our goal is to become a true neighborhood café, a place people can stop in for a weekday breakfast, a lingering weekend brunch or a quick moment of comfort whenever they need it.”