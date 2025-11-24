Café Bastille Brings Its Modern Parisian All-Day Brunch Experience to Weston This Winter
WESTON, FL (November 24, 2025) – Café Bastille, the beloved French café with bustling locations in Downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, is bringing its refined, all-day brunch and modern Parisian flair to Weston this winter. The opening marks the brand’s fourth South Florida location—and second in Broward County—a natural next step for a concept that has quickly become a staple of the region’s café culture.
Located in Weston Town Center, the 2,100-square-foot space occupies a prime corner location, welcoming guests with an exterior in the brand’s signature light green, which has become synonymous with Café Bastille. Inside, up to 94 guests can settle into Parisian-style wooden chairs surrounded by white and gold accents and soothing sage and basil tones. The indoor dining area is anchored by floor-to-ceiling that open entirely, transforming the space into an airy, half-indoor, half-outdoor setting. A charming outdoor setting invites up to 16 guests to linger, now featuring classic Parisian café tables as well as lounge-style seating with a couch designed for relaxed coffee breaks.
“We’re so excited to finally bring Café Bastille to Weston,” said co-founder Estelle Bellegy. “This community has such a clear sense of who it is, and we’ve already felt the enthusiasm from locals who have visited us in other neighborhoods. Opening here gives us the chance to introduce our refreshed menu—from our new bowls and ingredient-driven plates to our playful matcha-forward drinks and cocktails— created with clean sourcing in mind. Our goal is to become a true neighborhood café, a place people can stop in for a weekday breakfast, a lingering weekend brunch or a quick moment of comfort whenever they need it.”
With the Weston opening, Café Bastille is unveiling what its founders, Estelle Bellegy and Benjamin Amsallem, are calling a “conscious shift,” a move to simplify ingredients, eliminate seed oils and raise sourcing standards. Across all locations, the brand will cook exclusively with beef tallow, butter and olive oil and source only free-range chicken, cage-free eggs and non-dairy milks free of seed oils. As part of this shift, Café Bastille is rolling out a refreshed menu across all locations, with the new items making their debut in Weston.
Reflecting this intentional approach, the updated dishes highlight clean ingredients and elevated sourcing. Among the additions are Sweet Potato Waffles ($18), a gluten-free option topped with strawberries, maple-pecan butter, homemade granola and candied pecans; Harvest Chicken Toast ($22), layered with tomato, feta, pickled onions, arugula, lemon and extra-virgin olive oil, and Avo & Eggs ($15), a simple, ingredient-focused plate with half an avocado, two eggs cooked to order and toasted multigrain sourdough. The café is also rolling out brand new bowls include the Spicy Bowl ($17), made with quinoa, arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and spicy mayo, and Stella’s Fav Bowl ($18), with lentils, short-grain rice, peppers, tomato, avocado, onions, lemon and cilantro aioli; both bowls offer a choice of protein: Chicken Thighs ($8), Salmon Fillet ($10) or Beef Fillet ($12).
The beverage program will feature six new iced-only matcha variations, including the Mango Foam Matcha ($11), made with homemade mango purée, milk and mango foam; Coconut Cloud Matcha ($11), with matcha foam and coconut water; and Tiramisu Matcha Latte ($11), with mascarpone, milk and ladyfinger.
A first for the brand, Café Bastille Weston will also introduce matcha-forward cocktails, such as the Matcha Mojito ($15) and Matcha Tini ($16), made with vodka, matcha, vanilla and Irish cream. It also debuts indulgent cocktails, like the Tiramisu Tini ($16), with rum and a blend of trade secret ingredients. Select signature cocktails remain, like the Passion Fruit Margarita ($14) and Bottomless options, including Mimosas ($30/person), Bellinis ($35/person) and Sangria Pitchers ($49). Wines by the bottle and glass, beer and champagne will also be available.
For those seeking nonalcoholic options, freshly squeezed Orange Juice ($8) and fresh-pressed Granny Smith Apple Juice ($8) will be available, along with the new Detox Green ($10), featuring celery, cucumber and lemon. Fresh smoothies such as Beauty Protein ($13), made with blueberry, banana, Greek yogurt, oat milk and marine collagen, will also be offered.
While the menu continues to evolve, loyal fans will find Café Bastille favorites like Bae’s Shakshuka ($23), with three eggs, feta and a Jerusalem bagel; the French Breakfast Burrito, made in a crepe with cheddar eggs, peppers, onions, avocado, potatoes, Turkish yogurt and cilantro aioli; and the indulgent lineup of French toasts, including the Dulce de Leche Croissant Bread Pudding ($22) made with croissant pudding French toast, dulce de leche cream and raspberries. Fresh pastries, such as Pain au Chocolat ($7) and Crème Brûlée Croissant ($9), will also be available.
Café Bastille Weston is located at 1660 Market St., Weston, FL 33326. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit cafebastilledowntown.com or follow @cafebastillemiami.
Looking ahead, Café Bastille plans to continue its South Florida expansion with a fifth location slated for early 2026 in the Miami Modern (MiMo) District. The café will feature a beautiful backyard garden, offering a serene retreat for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature all-day brunch.
About Café Bastille
Café Bastille is an exciting all-day French-style café that allows guests to experience the joy of brunch, bottomless mimosas and globally inspired cuisine all week long. With locations in Downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and, now, Weston, the brand continues to expand its footprint while introducing a new “conscious shift” focused on cleaner ingredients, elevated sourcing and mindful cooking. In early 2026, the brand will debut its fifth South Florida location in Miami’s MiMo District, which will feature a lush garden retreat for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature brunch experience. For more information, visit cafebastilledowntown.com or follow on Instagram @cafebastillemiami.
