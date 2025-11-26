The Underline Awarded Levitt Foundation Grant, Bringing 10 Free Community Concerts to Miami in 2026
MIAMI (November 24, 2025)— Friends of the Underline announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year grant to present a free outdoor music series on The Underline in 2026, 2027, and 2028. The grant will bring 10 free concerts to Miami in 2026.
Funded by the Levitt Foundation, a national social impact funder supporting the largest free outdoor concert series in America, Levitt Music Series Grants are an exciting, multi-year matching grant program bringing the joy of free, live music to towns and cities across the country. Each Levitt Music Series location presents 7–10 free outdoor concerts annually, fostering community connection and celebrating diverse music genres.
As The Underline advances into its Phase Three expansion, the series will activate multiple locations along the corridor, including the new Inter Grove Gallery in Coconut Grove. The Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series reflects The Underline’s commitment to accessible cultural programming while elevating emerging and established Miami-based talent. The 2026 performance schedule will be announced in the coming months.
“This grant gives The Underline the ability to curate a powerful first season of free concerts, lifting up local and emerging artists, creating new cultural experiences for our community, and continuing to turn The Underline into Miami’s most exciting stage,” said Lisle Bowen, Chief Marketing Officer of Friends of The Underline.
Reflecting the Levitt Foundation’s commitment that all Levitt projects be community-driven, the 2026–2028 grant recipients were selected following a public voting period and comprehensive review process. In Miami, the votes cast by residents from September 5–15, 2025, made it clear that The Underline was the community’s choice to host and bring the series to life.
Levitt Music Series Grants encompass several grant opportunities, including the Levitt BLOC program that The Underline will be presenting as the Levitt BLOC Music Music Series. Levitt BLOC (Building Layers Of Community) activates different neighborhoods in a town or city by “layering” concerts across multiple public spaces, broadening the overall reach of the music series.
“The Levitt BLOC program activates a number of public spaces, fostering social connections and adding to the economic vitality and cultural vibrancy across neighborhoods in a town or city—creating exponential impact through the power and joy of free, live music,” said Sharon Yazowski, President & CEO of the Levitt Foundation. “The Levitt Foundation is excited to welcome The Underline as a new grantee, with the Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series presenting dynamic shows and offering people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to come together, while experiencing different sites throughout their community,”
Combining 34 new and 32 returning grantees, the Levitt Foundation will award over $7 million dollars over the next three years to nonprofits serving towns and cities across the U.S. as part of the Levitt Music Series Grants. Levitt Music Series reach a broad range of communities across America, presenting a wide array of music genres, spanning pop, rock, folk, world music, country, jazz, Latin, children’s shows, blues, and more.
