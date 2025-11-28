Oswaldo Maciá Migratory Movements 5th December 2025 – 15th February 2026 Elizabeth Xi Bauer Exmouth Market Private View: 4th December 2025

Migratory Movements is conceived as a series of “notes” for a sculptural composition. It brings together visual observations on the communication and interdependence between species, such as insects and flowers, alongside olfactory reflections on consciousness, all presented in dialogue with Maciá’s 2001 sound work Tomorrow will be Cloudy. The sound is embedded within benches designed in collaboration with Jasper Morrison. It takes as its starting point John Wilkins’ 1668 attempt to systematically catalogue the animals said to have boarded Noah’s Ark. Maciá’s new pastels, frescoes, and ink works on paper interact with both sound and smell, seeking to register the continuous movement of often unseen forces in the natural world.