Art Hearts Fashion’s Shanghai Launch Signals a Bold New Chapter in Global Expansion

With coast-to-coast events in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, London, Ecuador, and Shanghai, AHF is celebrated for its high-end production quality, professional staging, and media reach, offering designers and brands unparalleled visibility. The platform is known for diverse, inclusive, and philanthropic programming, featuring designers of all backgrounds, models of every size and identity, and charitable partnerships that leverage fashion for positive impact. Past shows have included designers such as Adidas, Adore Me, Camilla, Dr. Martens, Jovani, Michael Costello, Mister Triple X, Nike Swim, Nicole Miller, Orlebar Brown, PatBO, Scotch & Soda, Steve Madden, Trina Turk, Vilebrequin, and more.