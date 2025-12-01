Art Hearts Fashion’s Shanghai Launch Signals a Bold New Chapter in Global Expansion
Shanghai, China – Art Hearts Fashion’s inaugural Shanghai edition marked a significant chapter in its international growth, bringing the signature fusion of fashion, art, and culture to one of the world’s most influential fashion capitals. From November 9–12, 2025 at The Bund guests experienced runway presentations, immersive art installations, culturally rooted programming, and VIP events that reflected both the creative energy of Art Hearts Fashion and the unique spirit of Shanghai.
The showcase featured collections from an international roster of designers, including Aras Nancy, Bad Pink, BWJ, Carlos Pineda, Coral Castillo, Cross Colours, Danny Nguyen, David Tupaz, Ermas Wedding Dress, The Embroiderers, Gangren Zhuoga, George Styler, Giannina Azar, Glaudi, Gua Xin, Gucci Eyewear, House of Byfield, Idol Jose, Jiang Cheongsam, Le Saint Noir by Odom, Maceoo, Maribel JD, Merlin Castell, Mister Triple X, Pia Bolte, Scabal, Sheng Ji Ao, Swiss Digital Design, and Will Franco. The runway presentations highlighted a dynamic blend of Eastern innovation and Western design perspectives, reinforcing Shanghai’s role as a leading global fashion hub.
“Art Hearts Fashion has always been about global unity through creativity. Our debut in Shanghai represents the next step in connecting the world’s most innovative designers with audiences who appreciate boundary-pushing art, culture, and fashion.”
Erik Rosete, Founder and President of Art Hearts Fashion
In addition to the runway, guests were invited to a series of curated gala dinners and cultural experiences unique to Shanghai. These included elevated dining events showcasing traditional Shanghainese cuisine, tea and craft tastings, and intimate gatherings that highlighted the city’s historic architecture, contemporary art scene, and waterfront culture along The Bund. These experiences provided an exceptional platform for designers, press, and industry leaders to connect while immersing themselves in the rich cultural identity of the region.
“As an overseas Chinese who has lived abroad for many years, bringing this platform to China is more than fashion—it is 使命, a mission. I hope this platform allows the world to see the beauty of Chinese fashion, understand Chinese culture, and fall in love with China through fashion.”
Julie Ping Shen, Asia Executive Chair of NYFW Powered by AHF
The event featured a number of standout moments, from debut collections and notable collaborations to finale presentations that captured the attention of international media and fashion insiders. The Shanghai showcase underscored Art Hearts Fashion’s commitment to supporting both emerging talent and established designers, while deepening cross-cultural dialogue across global creative communities.
About Art Hearts Fashion
Art Hearts Fashion (AHF) is the premier runway production platform dedicated to showcasing innovative designers and artists at the forefront of global fashion. Founded in 2010 by Erik Rosete, AHF has become a driving force in fashion, art, and entertainment, producing world-class runway shows that unite international designers with audiences across the United States and around the world.
With coast-to-coast events in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, London, Ecuador, and Shanghai, AHF is celebrated for its high-end production quality, professional staging, and media reach, offering designers and brands unparalleled visibility. The platform is known for diverse, inclusive, and philanthropic programming, featuring designers of all backgrounds, models of every size and identity, and charitable partnerships that leverage fashion for positive impact. Past shows have included designers such as Adidas, Adore Me, Camilla, Dr. Martens, Jovani, Michael Costello, Mister Triple X, Nike Swim, Nicole Miller, Orlebar Brown, PatBO, Scotch & Soda, Steve Madden, Trina Turk, Vilebrequin, and more.
