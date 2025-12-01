Southern Charm & Comfort Food Arrives in Miami: Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley Opening January 1st, 2026
Miami, Florida – Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley offers elevated Southern soul food, handcrafted “Kocktails”, high-energy dining, and signature “Welcome Home” hospitality. After thriving in six other U.S. cities, the restaurant brings its modern take on authentic American Southern comfort food to Miami. Guided by the belief that every guest should feel at home from the moment they walk in, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is known as much for its warm, welcoming atmosphere as its flavorful dishes and creative “Kocktails”, setting a new standard for Southern cuisine and hospitality in the Magic City.
“We’re excited to bring this concept to Miami – a city that feels like home,” says founder Kevin Kelley. “The diversity, the culture, the energy, there’s nothing like it. With Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley, we want to bring Miami the very best in Southern comfort food and hospitality, creating a space where everyone feels welcome.”
Founder Kevin Kelley, a Dallas-based attorney & hospitality entrepreneur is the force behind this rapidly expanding national restaurant group. Miami marks the seventh location of the concept, following success in Dallas, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, and most recently Philadelphia. In addition to Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley, the portfolio also includes KANVAS by Kevin Kelley, a multi-level sports bar and Club VIVO, a Latin nightclub, both located in Dallas, Texas.
The Wynwood location will boast over 8,000-square- feet of dining space and features a signature Blue Onyx Bar, known for its bold, luminous design. Guests can also expect to find the restaurant’s signature, spectacular Rose Wall, a core brand element across all locations, and the perfect photo spot to mark the occasion. The space will blend modern luxury with Southern warmth, incorporating rich textures, dramatic lighting, and vibrant artwork that creates a sense of culture and community.
The scratch-made menu features more than 50 rich and elevated Southern comfort favorites, showcasing dishes like Shrimp and Grits, Fried Chicken and Waffles, Southern Fried Catfish, Caribbean Jerk Lamb Chops, Candied Yams, Mac and Cheese, Collard Greens, Fried Green Tomatoes, Seafood Gumbo, Blackened Salmon, and many more guest-favorites. The beverage program shines with hand-crafted “kocktails” including True Flame, a fiery concoction of premium spirits, warm citrus, and spice built over a torch-kissed orange peel, crafted tableside with a live fire presentation, a Blackberry Margarita, and the Peach D’usse Frose, among others.
Reservations for Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley are available at kitchenkocktailsusa.com/miami. The restaurant will open to the public on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Located at 2838 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley will have a 208 seating capacity. Follow on social media @kitchenkocktailsusa.
