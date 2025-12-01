Southern Charm & Comfort Food Arrives in Miami: Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley Opening January 1st, 2026

Miami, Florida – Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley offers elevated Southern soul food, handcrafted “Kocktails”, high-energy dining, and signature “Welcome Home” hospitality. After thriving in six other U.S. cities, the restaurant brings its modern take on authentic American Southern comfort food to Miami. Guided by the belief that every guest should feel at home from the moment they walk in, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is known as much for its warm, welcoming atmosphere as its flavorful dishes and creative “Kocktails”, setting a new standard for Southern cuisine and hospitality in the Magic City.