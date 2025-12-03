Knotel Brings Its Workclub to the U.S. with Opening of Knotel at Wyncatcher, a New Miami Flexible, Experience-Driven Workspace
MIAMI, FL – Knotel a pioneering operator of flexible and intelligent workspaces, announces the debut of its Work Club Knotel at Wyncatcher in the U.S. Set to open in December ahead of the holiday season, the Miami launch follows the success of its London counterpart, Old Sessions House, marking a new offering that celebrates the city’s creative energy and redefines what a modern workplace can be.
Knotel at Wyncatcher serves as a cultural hub for innovators, creators, entrepreneurs and brands to connect and collaborate, reflecting Knotel’s ongoing commitment to fostering community and creativity within today’s hybrid work landscape.
“Experience-led environments have become essential for companies navigating growth, talent attraction and new ways of working. Miami’s fast-growing business community and global connectivity make it the perfect environment for a flexible, hospitality driven offering to thrive.”
Catherine Le Druillenec, Managing Director
The two-story, nearly 40,000-square-foot destination features bespoke workspaces, curated social and cultural programming, a rooftop terrace, and a restaurant and bar concept developed by Cotidiano Group (Guadalajara, MX). The hospitality group is known for creating thoughtful, culturally rich dining experiences.
“Our Work Club embodies the dynamic, vibrant feeling and rhythm of Miami, offering a new lease on life for high-energy modern work and creative connection. From flexible work to intimate cultural moments and large-scale activations in a critical hub for international finance, trade and culture, Knotel at Wyncatcher is perfectly positioned to serve the companies and creators shaping Miami’s fast-evolving economy.”
Samantha Phillips, VP of North American Operations, Knotel
At Knotel at Wyncatcher, the office becomes a lifestyle experience. The Work Club offers flexible memberships that cater to the needs of today’s evolving workforce, from private office suites and shared spaces to sophisticated Work Lounges designed for collaboration and focus. This Work Club reorientation towards flexibility and balance has become central to the company’s mission: creating spaces that support hybrid work, connection and well-being.
“When approaching the design of Knotel at Wyncatcher, it was essential to get the atmosphere perfect. We aimed to create a mood that reflects the vibrant, inspiring, and creative spirit of the surrounding neighborhood while also ensuring the space feels balanced, comfortable, and flexible enough to support different activities that transition throughout the day.”
Kim Kolkovich, Head of Design, Knotel
Art and culture are integral to the experience. Knotel at Wyncatcher will feature a rotating art program highlighting emerging and established talent, transforming the space into a living gallery that evolves with each season and community moment. Beyond the workspace, the Work Club offers a full suite of hospitality-driven services, including premium food and beverage, concierge support, and exclusive programming. Members enjoy a curated portfolio of high-impact events and brand activations designed to foster professional growth and social connection.
