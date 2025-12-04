Michelle Bernstein’s La Cañita Opens on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach

In concepting La Cañita, the team envisioned a shuttered distillery on a remote Caribbean Island, where rum is both the native language and the definitive drink of choice. To bring this concept to life, they tapped Nicolette Bernstein, accomplished interior designer and Michelle’s sister, to transform the space with a lot of natural light coming in from the floor to ceiling windows into an inviting and lively ambiance with rich teal walls, mosaic tiles along the u-shaped bar and the stage visible from both the inside and the outside patio, featuring La Cañita Beach Band and setting the tone. Assembled by the hospitality team and unique to this location, the band performs daily during lunch and dinner, and on the weekend brunch and dinner. The 158-seat dining room offers indoor and outdoor seating along with a 40 seat bar becoming the focal point of the room selection along with other craft spirits, wine and beer. Rum cocktails are central to the La Cañita experience with highlights including: