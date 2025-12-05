Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman Debuts a New Artistic Vision from Daniel Mazzone at Art Basel Miami 2025
Miami – December 5, 2025 – Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman and Daniel Mazzone have unveiled an exclusive new artwork at a private reception near Wynwood at Art Basel Miami 2025. The 7’x6’ painting by Mazzone, commissioned by the Residences, was showcased for the first time, along with a select collection of works by the renowned artist.
The piece, titled The Boy, is inspired by the feeling of childhood, those early moments when the world of possibility stretches ahead, full of time and promise. In the piece, butterflies drift as symbols of hope, transformation, and the futures people imagine for themselves. The gentle movement of the butterflies reflects the belief that even the most delicate dreams can take flight.
“Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman is an unprecedented development that offers only the best of the best ofluxury living, from art and design to dining and culture. Daniel’s art captures the vision we have for this project,” said Ryan Melkonian, Managing Partner, Melkonian Capital Management. “His work will bring an artistic layer that deepens the connection between the Residences and the island.”
Blending his signature expressive style with Grand Cayman’s serene palettes, Mazzone has created a piece depicting a child chasing butterflies, with the child’s expression embodying pure wonder and the courage to pursue what seems just out of reach. This sense of aspiration mirrors the dreamy allure of Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman, perched above the sand and sea, an aspirational place that for residents is an apotheosis of comfort, beauty, and achievement.
“The artwork captures the interplay between these themes, expressing that dreams, no matter how grand or distant, can become real. It captures the magic of childhood ambition, the optimism of possibilities, and the belief that we can step into the life we imagine. Interpreting that connection through color, depth, and texture has been incredibly meaningful,” said Mazzone.
Presented within a private gallery near Wynwood, the invite-only event also honored former Miami Dolphin Xavien Howard, a superstar cornerback and four-time Pro Bowler, and was attended by artists, art collectors, real estate investors, athletes, entertainers, and select influencers.
The collaboration reinforces Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman’s commitment to integrating art and design into its residential vision, offering future residents a sense of cultural and creative identity rooted in the island.
Scheduled for completion in Q1 2028, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman will be the luxury group’s first ground-up resort and residential development in the Caribbean. Set on 67 acres of pristine landscape at St. James Point, the project includes a 91-key resort and 42 ultra-private residences—Ocean House, designed by internationally acclaimed studio, AW2 and Beach House—designed by Hart Howerton and Meyer Davis. Each home offers sweeping ocean views, expansive terraces, and refined interiors curated for elevated indoor-outdoor living.
Residents will enjoy Mandarin Oriental’s legendary hospitality and dedicated concierge services, along with award-winning wellness, dining, and recreational amenities including an ocean-view spa, fitness center, multiple beachfront dining concepts and direct access to diving and marine activities. The hospitality brand was recently named the World’s Best Luxury Hotel Brand for the third consecutive year by Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI), underscoring its global reputation for exceptional service. The property features 2,700 feet of ocean frontage, a secluded 1,000-foot crescent beach, and panoramic views from one of Grand Cayman’s highest natural elevations.
