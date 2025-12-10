Le Bazaar styling area with mirrors, brick walls, and tan salon chairs
Le Bazaar’s refreshed styling area showcases natural textures and a modern European aestheticPhoto Courtesy of Le Bazaar Palm Beach
Le Bazaar Unveils Redesign in Celebration of Thirteen Year Anniversary

Palm Beach Island’s Definitive Beauty Destination Reintroduces Itself as the 2025-2026 Season Kicks Off
Palm Beach, FL (December 9th, 2025) - Le Bazaar, South Florida’s most coveted salon forexceptional haircare and French savoir-faire, has unveiled an interior refresh anchored by natural textures, minimalist lines, and a timeless European aesthetic. Since its inception in 2012, the salon has become a beloved institution within the community for locals and visitors alike as connoisseurs Bernard Arapoglou and Dris Ramdane have cultivated an environment where craftsmanship and unmistakable style exist in perfect harmony. Having worked with the biggest names in the industry including Christian Dior, Jean Paul Gautier, Jacques Dessange, and more across cities such as Paris, New York, and London, the duo’s shared artistry has resulted in a hyper-creative salon space rooted in authenticity.

Le Bazaar styling area with round mirrors, greenery, and brick accents
Vintage Harley Davidson displayed in front of mural inside Le Bazaar
Le Bazaar lobby featuring tufted sofa, artwork, and curated decorative accents

The redesign celebrates treasures and ideas collected over decades of travel and personal experience. A space as refined as it is inspired, the 18+ ft ceilings now feature colossal Noguchi lamps that illuminate the 3,000 square foot space beneath. On the walls, a piece by photographer Lindsey Ross accompanies a hand-woven quilt made in India from upcycled cotton that hangs atop the back wall. Small touches throughout the salon offer clients an escape to the South of France, with calissons from Provence served on an antique platter and the scent of Astier de Villatte incense permeating the air. Warm and inviting, the space marries elegance with eclectic, worldly charm, where every object and texture tells a story.

Bernard Arapoglou and Dris Ramdane standing inside the updated Le Bazaar salon
Cofounders Bernard Arapoglou and Dris Ramdane inside the salon’s reimagined spacePhoto Courtesy of Le Bazaar Palm Beach
Beyond what’s mentioned above, further details include new denim aprons for staff from San Francisco’s Mi Cocina, Nicky Kehoe wallpaper accents, and an immense terracotta centerpiece filled with locally sourced foliage. Remaining unchanged are the iconic 1970s Harley Davidson motorcycle at the entrance of the salon, the spacious style and color stations, and the inviting, plush lounge space where clients can sip fresh espresso.

Le Bazaar’s team of expert stylists and colorists bring together a diverse array of techniques and creative perspectives, ensuring every client experience is personalized and precise. With senior team members such as Stylist, Julian Ros, and Color Director, Chrissy Lloyd, leading the charge alongside Bernard and Dris, the staff has evolved into a powerhouse of dynamic talent within the heart of Palm Beach Island.

Le Bazaar salon interior with brick walls, styling chairs, and rustic wood accents
A warm, inviting view of Le Bazaar’s refreshed styling stations and rustic design elementsPhoto Courtesy of Le Bazaar Palm Beach

Appointments can be made by calling the salon at (561)-345-3770 or emailing salon@lebazaarpalmbeach.com. A refreshed website can be found here.

