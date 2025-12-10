Le Bazaar Unveils Redesign in Celebration of Thirteen Year Anniversary
Palm Beach, FL (December 9th, 2025) - Le Bazaar, South Florida’s most coveted salon forexceptional haircare and French savoir-faire, has unveiled an interior refresh anchored by natural textures, minimalist lines, and a timeless European aesthetic. Since its inception in 2012, the salon has become a beloved institution within the community for locals and visitors alike as connoisseurs Bernard Arapoglou and Dris Ramdane have cultivated an environment where craftsmanship and unmistakable style exist in perfect harmony. Having worked with the biggest names in the industry including Christian Dior, Jean Paul Gautier, Jacques Dessange, and more across cities such as Paris, New York, and London, the duo’s shared artistry has resulted in a hyper-creative salon space rooted in authenticity.
The redesign celebrates treasures and ideas collected over decades of travel and personal experience. A space as refined as it is inspired, the 18+ ft ceilings now feature colossal Noguchi lamps that illuminate the 3,000 square foot space beneath. On the walls, a piece by photographer Lindsey Ross accompanies a hand-woven quilt made in India from upcycled cotton that hangs atop the back wall. Small touches throughout the salon offer clients an escape to the South of France, with calissons from Provence served on an antique platter and the scent of Astier de Villatte incense permeating the air. Warm and inviting, the space marries elegance with eclectic, worldly charm, where every object and texture tells a story.
Beyond what’s mentioned above, further details include new denim aprons for staff from San Francisco’s Mi Cocina, Nicky Kehoe wallpaper accents, and an immense terracotta centerpiece filled with locally sourced foliage. Remaining unchanged are the iconic 1970s Harley Davidson motorcycle at the entrance of the salon, the spacious style and color stations, and the inviting, plush lounge space where clients can sip fresh espresso.
Le Bazaar’s team of expert stylists and colorists bring together a diverse array of techniques and creative perspectives, ensuring every client experience is personalized and precise. With senior team members such as Stylist, Julian Ros, and Color Director, Chrissy Lloyd, leading the charge alongside Bernard and Dris, the staff has evolved into a powerhouse of dynamic talent within the heart of Palm Beach Island.
Appointments can be made by calling the salon at (561)-345-3770 or emailing salon@lebazaarpalmbeach.com. A refreshed website can be found here.
