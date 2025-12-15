Coffee Project New York Opens in Hell’s Kitchen
NEW YORK, December 2025 – Coffee Project New York, the independent coffee roaster, retailer, and education hub, has opened a new coffee bar in Hell’s Kitchen this month at 840 9th Avenue (at W 55th Street).
The Hell’s Kitchen café will pour Coffee Project NY’s robust menu of daily pour-overs and inventive signatures like the Kickass London Fog and Deconstructed Latte alongside rotating single-origin offerings and seasonal specials including the Maple Hojicha Latte and Not Pumpkin Spice Latte for fall. Returning in December, the cult-favorite Black Sesame Latte is a winter favorite.
On the food menu, new seasonal Apple Toast joins indulgent hits like the Mochi Ube Waffle and Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, plus savory staples like Prosciutto & Mozzarella Toast and the Cast-Iron Egg & Chorizo Skillet.
Guests can also shop Coffee Project NY’s retail selection of whole bean coffee, including the ‘Woke Up In New York’ house blend; Fall Rhapsody seasonal blend; or the single-origin Janson Green Tip Gesha, a recent release.
Coffee Project NY also has locations in the East Village, Chelsea, the Financial District, Tribeca, Fort Greene, Brooklyn and Long Island City, which includes New York’s first Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) Premier Training Campus as well as a roasting facility.
Address: 840 9th Avenue (at W 55th Street)
Hours: Mon-Fri 7am-5pm ; Sat-Sun 8am-5:30pm
Website: https://coffeeprojectny.com/
Instagram: @coffeeprojectnewyork
About Coffee Project New York
Coffee Project New York is a coffee retailer, roaster, and education center founded in New York City’s East Village in 2015. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for every person in the coffee supply chain by way of sustainable sourcing, community initiatives, stable career growth for longtime coffee professionals, and increased access to economic opportunity for marginalized people.
Awarded TimeOut New York’s “Most Loved Coffee Shop” in 2016, 2018, and 2021, Coffee Project New York has cultivated both a loyal community of shop regulars and recognition in the national community of coffee professionals. The Academy at Coffee Project New York is the first Specialty Coffee Association-certified Premier Training Campus in the state.
The coffee catalog at Coffee Project New York is known for being expansive, seasonal, and specialty. They carefully select award-winning farms, niche varieties, experimental processes, and women producers; every coffee has a story to share.
