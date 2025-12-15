Wynwood Serves the Holidays: A 2025 Dining Guide for Holiday Menus and New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year at Otto & Pepe without the over-the-top price tag. Skip the pre-fixe menus and go à la carte, with classic pastas (including cacio e pepe), signature proteins (like veal Milanese and branzino), and a revamped, accessible wine list curated by Wine Director Karina Iglesias. For the night, Otto & Pepe adds indulgent CAVI moments, including the CAVI Martini Your Way ($72) with a 30g tin of Osetra and Maine lobster doppio pomodoro macaroni ($65) with an optional Osetra add-on (+$60).Serving dinner from 5 p.m. ‘til late on New Year’s Eve.