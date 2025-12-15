Wynwood Serves the Holidays: A 2025 Dining Guide for Holiday Menus and New Year’s Eve

MIAMI (December 11, 2025) — This holiday season, Wynwood is delivering a full-scope dining lineup that’s equal parts festive and distinctly Miami. From limited-time menus and dessert drops to New Year’s Eve experiences that range from live music and midnight countdowns to a la carte feasts, the neighborhood’s restaurants are giving locals and visitors plenty of reasons to book a table (and stay out late).
250 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
A limited-time Venezuelan holiday menu anchored by the Plato Navideño ($25), featuring hallaca and pan de jamón, plus seasonal classics available à la carte. Family-style combos make it an easy win for group dinners and takeout.
322 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood’s smash-burger favorite goes seasonal with a limited-edition Frozen Hot Chocolate, the perfect sweet pause between galleries, shopping, and nightlife. Quick, fun, and very Wynwood, it’s an easy add-on to a late-afternoon bite or post-dinner dessert run.
2065 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
A month-long holiday deal for the dessert crowd: the Merry Festive Trio pairs an all-day savory item with two sweet hits, including Fluffy Fluffy’s signature 3" cheesecake and mango pudding, for $16.50. Ideal for families, and visitors doing Wynwood on foot, and anyone who wants a festive treat without the full sit-down commitment.
255 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
Sparrow Italia turns December into a full holiday “destination dining” moment with a dramatic, immersive décor installation designed for celebrations, group dinners, and photo-worthy nights out. The pop-up also brings seasonal menu highlights like Panettone Bread Pudding and an Italian Coquito, pairing festive flavor with the restaurant’s signature high-energy Wynwood scene.On New Year’s Eve (6 PM–12 AM), the restaurant turns up the energy with The Midnight Beat Drop, featuring festive culinary specials, live entertainment, and a midnight countdown, built for guests who want dinner, music, and celebration in one plan.
322 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
A restaurant-first New Year’s Eve for guests who want an elevated dinner and a celebratory toast, without the club pricing or pre-fixe pressure. Expect à la carte holiday specials served alongside the full menu in Rosemary’s signature garden setting. A strong option for early seatings, date night, and a toast before heading deeper into the neighborhood.
126 NW 27th St, Miami, FL 33127
Ring in the New Year at Otto & Pepe without the over-the-top price tag. Skip the pre-fixe menus and go à la carte, with classic pastas (including cacio e pepe), signature proteins (like veal Milanese and branzino), and a revamped, accessible wine list curated by Wine Director Karina Iglesias. For the night, Otto & Pepe adds indulgent CAVI moments, including the CAVI Martini Your Way ($72) with a 30g tin of Osetra and Maine lobster doppio pomodoro macaroni ($65) with an optional Osetra add-on (+$60).Serving dinner from 5 p.m. ‘til late on New Year’s Eve.
347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
DOYA is a modern Aegean restaurant and bar in Wynwood, serving shareable meze inspired by Greece and Turkey, a style of dining built around the simple idea that food tastes better when it’s shared, especially with people you love. It’s an ideal New Year’s Eve pick for couples and groups who want a lively setting, a table-full of plates, and a celebratory night that feels warm, social, and effortless. Reservations are strongly recommended.
230 NW 24th St (9th Floor), Miami, FL 33127
A curated, rooftop-style New Year’s Eve with a Wynwood edge—cocktails, music, and a crowd that’s there to celebrate. With early and late-night seatings, it’s ideal for guests who want dinner and a countdown moment in one booking.
