Kavita Channe and Sip Channé Launches Sip Society Wine Club “Where Wellness Meets Wine” Featuring Sip Channé Wines

A true powerhouse of talent and vision, Kavita Channé is a TV personality turned business mogul, philanthropist, best-selling author, and single mother entrepreneur. As the visionary Founder and CEO of Sip Channé, she has redefined how people experience wine through a wellness-forward, premium French brand that blends old world tradition with modern lifestyle. Founded in 2018, Sip Channé is a minority women owned company known for its ultra low sugar, low sulfite wines sourced from family-owned vineyards in the Côtes de Provence. Crafted from hand-harvested, sustainably grown grapes, the wines deliver depth, elegance, and character without the heaviness or after-effects often associated with wine. Sip Society offers exclusive access to this rare approach, bringing together wines that are as intentional as they are indulgent, within a community that values quality over quantity.