Kavita Channe and Sip Channé Launches Sip Society Wine Club “Where Wellness Meets Wine” Featuring Sip Channé Wines
MIAMI, FL – Kavita Channé, Founder and CEO of Sip Channé, announces the official launch of the Sip Society Wine Club.
Sip Society brings together premium French wine, wellness, and community in a highly curated, members-only experience created by TV personality and entrepreneur Kavita Channé. Designed for discerning wine lovers who expect more than what’s typically offered, Sip Society is an invitation into a refined way of enjoying wine that prioritizes quality, intention, and connection. This is not a mass-market wine club, but a carefully built community centered around exceptional wine and a shared appreciation for balance, taste, and elevated living.
A true powerhouse of talent and vision, Kavita Channé is a TV personality turned business mogul, philanthropist, best-selling author, and single mother entrepreneur. As the visionary Founder and CEO of Sip Channé, she has redefined how people experience wine through a wellness-forward, premium French brand that blends old world tradition with modern lifestyle. Founded in 2018, Sip Channé is a minority women owned company known for its ultra low sugar, low sulfite wines sourced from family-owned vineyards in the Côtes de Provence. Crafted from hand-harvested, sustainably grown grapes, the wines deliver depth, elegance, and character without the heaviness or after-effects often associated with wine. Sip Society offers exclusive access to this rare approach, bringing together wines that are as intentional as they are indulgent, within a community that values quality over quantity.
The Sip Society Experience and Membership Benefits
These events and experiences are designed to bring members together in a fun, relaxed atmosphere while indulging in great wine, wellness, and community. Welcome to the Sip Society, where every sip is a Sip Experience.
Being a part of the Sip Society Wine Club offers a truly exclusive and enriching experience. Here are some of the standout benefits:
25% Off All Orders
Complimentary shipping on all orders.
Monthly Deliveries directly to your door
Sip Inspired Recipes
Expert Pairing Tips
Surprise Gifts
Sip Society officially launches on December 16, with membership opening on sipchanne.com.
Sip Society Membership Pricing
Sip Society is just $195 to join and offers monthly club pricing on the following selections:
Channé Blanc (3 bottles for $67.50 or 6 bottles for $135)
Channé Rosé (3 bottles for $67.50 or 6 bottles for $135)
Mixed Channé Rosé & Blanc case (6 bottles for $135)
Channé Rosé is an exceptional blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre, hand selected from the renowned soils of the Côtes de Provence. Elegant, crisp, and versatile, Channé Rosé offers delicate hints of apricot and cherry, making it ideal for pairing with everything from fresh seafood to hearty roasts. Crafted for year round enjoyment, it reflects the fresh, vibrant spirit of Southern France.
Channé Blanc, the brand’s most recent release, is a traditional Provençal blend of Sémillon, Ugni Blanc, and Rolle. Smooth, dry, and completely sugar free, it is long and balanced on the roundness with no tannins. With notes of floral, lemon, quince, and acacia flowers, Channé Blanc is both refreshing and robust, offering an elevated and wellness conscious tasting experience.
Behind the winemaking is Thomas, a French viticulture expert who grew up on his family’s vineyard, learning every aspect of the craft with a deep respect for traditional methods. His training includes studies in Châteauneuf du Pape and Switzerland’s renowned Changins School, followed by experience at top vineyards including Frankland Estate in Australia.
When Kavita first visited Thomas’s small, family run domaine just 25 miles outside St. Tropez, she tasted wines that immediately stood out as some of the most exquisite of her life. Today, Thomas’s global expertise and artisan approach are infused into every bottle of Sip Channé, capturing the true essence of Provence.
From the Founder
“As the owner of Sip Channé Wines, I created our wine club to bring our customers closer to the unique stories and experiences behind each bottle we produce. Wine is not just a product, but a journey, and I wanted to offer our members an exclusive opportunity to explore our curated selections, deepen their knowledge, and be part of our community. The wine club allows us to build lasting relationships with our most passionate supporters, giving them access to limited edition wines, special events, and behind the scenes content that reflects the heart and soul of Sip Channé.”
- Kavita Channé, Founder and CEO, Sip Channé
About Kavita Channe
Kavita Channé is a business mogul, best-selling author, actor, producer, and the Founder and CEO of Sip Channé, a wellness-forward, premium French wine brand shaped by her vision and leadership. A true multi-hyphenate force across media, business, and lifestyle, she is widely recognized for her commanding on-screen presence and refined approach to building modern luxury brands.
A London native of Indian descent raised in South Florida, Kavita has built a high-profile career spanning sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, with on-camera roles across NFL coverage, Fox Sports, and major networks including ABC, NBC, HBO, VH1, and TLC.
In 2018, Kavita brought her passion for wellness, travel, and elevated living into the wine world with the launch of Sip Channé, inspired by her time in Provence. Partnering with family-owned vineyards and a seasoned French winemaker, she created ultra-low sugar, low-sulfite wines that deliver elegance, balance, and depth without compromise. Through Sip Society, the brand’s exclusive members-only wine club, Kavita offers the most personal expression of her philosophy, inviting a discerning community into the lifestyle and values she has built.
A career-driven single mother and committed philanthropist, Kavita continues to shape culture and commerce with purpose. She uses her platform to expand opportunity, elevate underrepresented voices, and build community with intention, reinforcing her reputation as a leader whose influence extends well beyond the brands she creates.
