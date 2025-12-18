JAJAJA Plantas Mexicana Opens First and Biggest Location Outside of New York in Wynwood
Miami, FL —December 18th — JaJaJa Mexicana, the beloved New York-born plant-based Mexican concept known for its vibrant atmosphere and globally inspired approach to comida, culture, and community, is officially expanding beyond the five boroughs with the opening of JaJaJa Wynwood (2775 NW Third Ave, Miami, FL, jajajamexicana.com). Marking the brand’s first location outside of New York City, the 4,500-square-foot Miami outpost brings JaJaJa’s signature playful energy, craveable plant-based Mexican street food, and one of its most ambitious agave bars to date to the heart of Wynwood.
Founded in 2017 in the Lower East Side, by longtime friends and business partners Koorosh Bakhtiar and Nima Garos, JaJaJa Group—whose portfolio also includes New York’s Gelso & Grand—has become a cult-favorite destination across New York City with five locations in the Lower East Side, West Village, Williamsburg, Hudson Yards, and Union City. The opening of JaJaJa Wynwood marks the brand’s sixth location and its first expansion outside of New York. The concept was born from a desire to fill the void of delicious, approachable plant-forward Mexican cuisine that appeals to all diners while using real whole ingredients as possible, with dishes that are seed oil free. JaJaJa quickly sparked a lifestyle movement, drawing diners (and a growing list of celebrity fans) toward a more vibrant, colorful, and flavor-driven approach to plant-based eating.
Under the direction of Executive Chef Ricky Huitzil, JaJaJa Wynwood features the brand’s beloved plant-based Mexican street food alongside exclusive Miami specials that nod to the city’s Cuban, Caribbean, and coastal influences. The menu balances comfort and health through fresh ingredients, bold chiles, traditional techniques and playful reinterpretations of classics. The menu is also recently entirely seed-oil free across all locations.
Signature Dishes Include:
Grande Nachos ($17) – chorizo, refried beans, habanero queso, salsa verde, sour cream, corn relish
Chorizo Burrito ($16) –Spanish rice, refried beans, guac, pico de gallo, salsa & sour cream
Birria Tacos ($22)- Corn tortillas filled with Chunk 'Steak', coco queso, cilantro, onion, served with consommé & lime
Quesabirria for Two ($35)- "Steak", coco queso, cilantro, onion, avocado salsa, radish, pineapple caviar & consommé & lime
Enchiladas Suizas ($17)- "carne" con papa, roasted tomato, serrano, coco queso, & Spanish rice
Churritos($10)- Coconut dulce de leche and chocolate sauce
Miami-exclusive dishes: Mexican–Cuban–inspired dishes will be added as an homage to the city’s culinary heritage.
Wynwood marks JaJaJa’s largest bar yet - an expansive program rooted in tequila, mezcal, sotol, Mexican sake, and over 100 agave-based spirits, all served in a lively, late-night-friendly setting designed to inspire gathering and hanging out. Debuting Miami-only cocktails include: Pinche Lada (clarified Michalada cocktail) – mezcal, cerveza, lime, clarified tomato, corn relish, serrano; Para Las Nubes (clarified cocktail) – rum, cucumber, passion fruit, cane sugar, coconut milk; CDMX Manhattan (mole manhattan) – mole-infused rye whiskey, Laphroaig scotch, Cocchi vermouth, ancho reyes; La Socia (dirty martini) – raicilla, gin, ancho verde, green tomatillo, blue ‘cheese’ stuffed olives along with Non-Alcoholic options. The Wynwood bar leans into JaJaJa’s playful drinking culture, with cocktails designed for both craft cocktail lovers and guests seeking a fun, energetic night out. Select Weekend DJ sets at the bar will help shape JaJaJa’s Miami identity as a social, music-forward hangout.
Designed by Clear Studios, founder Nima Garos, and Saladino Design Studios, JaJaJa Wynwood expands on the brand’s signature pastel and turquoise palette with a Miami-forward, tropical twist. Guests will move through an airy, arch-filled dining room with blond wood accents, patterned textiles, imported Mexican rugs, and lush plant life. The ambiance is bright, inviting, and spirited — evoking the feeling of being transported from Miami’s energy to the vibrant streets of Mexico. A recreated early 1900s penny-tile mosaic, inspired by historic floors uncovered during construction of JaJaJa’s original New York location, anchors the design and connects the new outpost to the brand’s roots. The restaurant seats approximately 130 guests, with 40 seats at the bar and outdoor seating to follow.
JaJaJa Wynwood will open with dinner service Wednesday–Sunday from 5PM–1AM, with brunch and lunch launching later in the season. Reservations are available via OpenTable here. The bar will also offer a drinks-only area, encouraging casual drop-ins, mingling, and late-night energy — a first for the brand and a natural fit for the Wynwood neighborhood.
