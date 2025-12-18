M/Y Solace Launches Science Expedition Series As Part of the Solace Odyssey, Establishing Herself as the Leading Floating Platform for Meaningful Research

The hydro-acoustic array will be towed by Solace allowing researchers to hear whale species that may not be recorded by the visual survey. For deep diving species like sperm whales this technology is incredibly powerful at detecting their presences which would otherwise go undetected as they are able to dive for up to an hour at a time. eDNA sampling and baited remote underwater video surveys will be used to gather a baseline of other marine species in the area. The vessel’s Far Sounder underwater radar and seafloor-mapping system will further assist scientists in safely navigating and understanding the complex topography of Banco de la Navidad, providing additional context for habitat use and ensuring surveys can be conducted with precision. These non-invasive techniques allow the research team to understand what species are living or transiting through Banco de la Navidad, providing a clearer picture of ecosystem health that is crucial when creating effective marine protected areas.