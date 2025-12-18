M/Y Solace Launches Science Expedition Series As Part of the Solace Odyssey, Establishing Herself as the Leading Floating Platform for Meaningful Research
SEATTLE, WA – December 17, 2025 – The newly refitted 57m Feadship M/Y Solace is officially launching a series of science-focused voyages in partnership with EYOS Expeditions, the world leader in private superyacht expeditions, and a recent honoree in Condé Nast Traveler’s “Bright Ideas in Travel 2025.” Together, they are establishing Solace as a floating platform for meaningful scientific research – an integral pillar of The Solace Odyssey, a narrative-driven navigation to some of the world’s most remote and awe-inspiring corners. In each region, Solace will host researchers to support their work, and charterers can opt to include researchers on their own voyage, enhancing their experience aboard Solace and the researchers' science outcomes. The program begins February 2026 in Silver Bank, one of the world’s most significant humpback whale breeding grounds, where Solace will conduct her first research mission and offer charter guests the chance to experience this remarkable region firsthand – available to book now.
The inaugural science voyage, with Silver Bank and Banco de la Navidad as key sites, will be led by the Caribbean Cetacean Society, investigating the presence of deep diving cetacean species, sperm whales, in addition to mapping the density of humpback whales. Understanding the critical habitat for this species will inform conservation efforts within the Dominican Republic Exclusive Economic Zone.
Solace will also be available for charter at Silver Bank in February 2026, where guests can swim alongside humpback whales in one of the few places on Earth where this is permitted. Upon request, EYOS can arrange for scientists to join onboard, enriching the voyage with insights into marine life, conservation, and ongoing research efforts. A portion of proceeds from these charters will help offset Solace’s ongoing scientific missions and marine conservation programs in collaboration with EYOS. Solace will also be available for select charters off of the island of Dominica this winter, where EYOS can bring its acclaimed “Diving With Giants” program, created in partnership with Camp Dominica, directly onboard. Guests can swim with the island’s resident sperm whales under the guidance of leading experts, enjoying rare, responsible encounters while witnessing cutting-edge research into sperm whale communication and behavior.
“Solace’s investment in scientific research represents a new model for yacht chartering, where adventure, science, and conservation intersect,” said Ben Lyons, CEO of EYOS Expeditions. “Charter guests can discover the extraordinary, while simultaneously helping fund vital research and ocean conservation efforts to protect them, ensuring that their journey contributes to a larger legacy of scientific discovery.”
On Solace’s Silver Bank science voyage, the research team will use visual census and hydro-acoustic technology to map whale distributions at Banco de la Navidad. Silver Bank to the west is one of the most important breeding and calving grounds for the North Atlantic humpback whale population. Every year, between January and April, thousands migrate to the warm, sheltered waters of the Dominican Republic to mate, give birth, and nurse their calves. The population at Silver Bank is well understood, but without commercial tourism and limited research effort, the role that the protected waters of Banco de la Navidad play for these migratory whale species is poorly understood. The Dominican Republic has committed to making 30% of their waters marine reserves by 2030, and the expeditions aboard Solace will help inform the location and size of the new reserves to offer maximum protection to whale species.
The hydro-acoustic array will be towed by Solace allowing researchers to hear whale species that may not be recorded by the visual survey. For deep diving species like sperm whales this technology is incredibly powerful at detecting their presences which would otherwise go undetected as they are able to dive for up to an hour at a time. eDNA sampling and baited remote underwater video surveys will be used to gather a baseline of other marine species in the area. The vessel’s Far Sounder underwater radar and seafloor-mapping system will further assist scientists in safely navigating and understanding the complex topography of Banco de la Navidad, providing additional context for habitat use and ensuring surveys can be conducted with precision. These non-invasive techniques allow the research team to understand what species are living or transiting through Banco de la Navidad, providing a clearer picture of ecosystem health that is crucial when creating effective marine protected areas.
By serving as a floating hub for researchers, Solace allows charter guests to experience the thrill of discovery while contributing to efforts that advance knowledge and help safeguard the world’s oceans. Originally completed in 2005, the 57m Feadship Solace recently underwent a meticulous ten-month refit at Pendennis Shipyard, one of the world’s leading superyacht refit and custom-build facilities. Accommodating 12 guests in five suites, with additional berths for guides, instructors, or researchers, she blends luxury with functionality, creating a platform that supports both exploration and meaningful science. Her array of expedition tools and toys – including hydro-acoustic systems, tenders, diving gear, eFoils, Esurf boards, SeaBobs, and more – ensures guests can explore with comfort, versatility, and purpose.
To learn more about The Solace Odyssey, please visit www.eyos-expeditions.com/solace.
