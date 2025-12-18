The Setai Expands Global Footprint with New Luxury Resort in St. Maarten, The Setai St. Maarten

Vie L'Ven is evolving into its next chapter through a new partnership with The Setai, the globally celebrated hospitality brand known for its refined approach to service and design. The primary hotel will now debut as The Setai St. Maarten, a luxurious 205-key and private villas set along the pristine shores of Indigo Bay. This collaboration marks The Setai's highly anticipated Caribbean debut and a major step in the brand's continued growing international portfolio. Expanding beyond its established destinations in the U.S. and the Middle East, this partnership brings together The Setai's legacy of refined hospitality with Altree's vision for world-class residential development, merging two forces known for excellence in design, service and craftsmanship. Construction is underway, with completion expected for 2028.