DA Angelino Cucina Italiana Debuts Al Bàcaro, a Venetian-Inspired Tavern, Today in Coconut Grove

The setting evokes the casual charm of Europe’s outdoor street bars, with mostly open-air seating and a few spots tucked just inside the bar. Guests are invited to stop in for a glass of wine, a plate of cicchetti (traditional Venetian small bites), charcuterie boards or warm stuffed focaccia and linger over conversation. The concept expands on the culinary vision of Da Angelino, which opened in September 2025 as a collaboration between two of South Florida’s most respected hospitality groups: Graspa Group and Ariete Hospitality Group.