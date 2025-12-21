DA Angelino Cucina Italiana Debuts Al Bàcaro, a Venetian-Inspired Tavern, Today in Coconut Grove
COCONUT GROVE, FL (December 16, 2025) – Today, Da Angelino Cucina Italiana unveils al Bàcaro, a 30-seat tavern located just behind the restaurant at the northwest corner of CocoWalk. Inspired by Venice’s beloved bàcari, neighborhood bars where locals gather over wine, spritzes and small bites, Al Bàcaro introduces a relaxed, alfresco experience built around regional Italian flavors.
The setting evokes the casual charm of Europe’s outdoor street bars, with mostly open-air seating and a few spots tucked just inside the bar. Guests are invited to stop in for a glass of wine, a plate of cicchetti (traditional Venetian small bites), charcuterie boards or warm stuffed focaccia and linger over conversation. The concept expands on the culinary vision of Da Angelino, which opened in September 2025 as a collaboration between two of South Florida’s most respected hospitality groups: Graspa Group and Ariete Hospitality Group.
“This is our homage to a very special part of Italian culture,” said Angelo Kometa, the Florence-born hospitality veteran and namesake of Da Angelino. “Bàcari are the heart of social life in Venice, welcoming places where people stop by for a quick gottino (glass) of wine, share a few bites, and connect. We’ve created Il Bàcaro with that same sense of warmth and conviviality. It’s not about formality; it’s about flavor, community and the joy of gathering.”
The menu opens with Focacce Ripiene, white focaccia stuffed to order with fresh Italian ingredients and served hot on wooden boards. Options include Parma ($14), with prosciutto di Parma DOP, stracciatella, arugula, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and extra-virgin olive oil; Bologna ($14), with mortadella IGP, fresh stracciatella, crushed pistachios and black pepper; and Amalfi ($14), with spicy sausage, sautéed broccoli rabe and burrata. Vegetarian options include L’Ortolana ($14), filled with grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomato and mozzarella. Each focaccia can be sliced into wedges, perfect for sharing.
Artisanal Taglieri di Salumi e Formaggi boards are available in three sizes, each showcasing a selection of DOP Italian cold cuts and cheeses served with rustic bread, honey, olives, dried fruit and mustard. Guests can choose from salumi, such as prosciutto San Daniele, porchetta, guanciale and bresaola, and cheeses like Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino al tartufo, taleggio and gorgonzola.
For those craving smaller bites, the Cicchetti Veneziani section features a rotating selection of snacks traditionally served in the bàcari of Northern Italy. Dishes include Polpette della Casa ($10), classic beef and veal meatballs in tomato sauce; Arancini Siciliani ($12), made with saffron rice, mozzarella and Parmesan; and Crocchette di Patate & Prosciutto ($9), house-made potato and prosciutto croquettes with lemon aioli. The Frittura di Mare ($18) offers a seafood cone filled with crispy calamari, shrimp and battered vegetables.
Wine is the heart of the Al Bàcaro experience. Italian selections are available by the glass or gottino—a petite 3-ounce pour for casual sipping or tasting. Guests can build their own flight of three gottini for $22. The beverage program is rounded out by timeless aperitivi such as the Aperol Spritz, served in the traditional Venetian style.
In the coming months, Al Bàcaro will also launch to-go charcuterie boxes, offering a curated assortment of Italian meats, cheeses and accompaniments designed for effortless entertaining at home, on the water, or wherever the aperitivo mood strikes.
Al Bàcaro is located directly behind Da Angelino Cucina Italiana at 3015 Grand Ave. in Coconut Grove. The bar will be open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit daangelino.com or follow @daangelinomiami on Instagram.
