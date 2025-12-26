ACE Padel Brings The Global Padel Movement To America With Launch And Nationwide Expansion
Miami, FL – [December 16, 2025] – ACE Padel, the design-driven social sports brand redefining the U.S. padel experience, today announced its first-ever club in Coconut Grove, Miami, set to open in the first half of 2026. The club marks the debut of a national expansion that includes confirmed developments in Denver, Colorado, and Los Angeles, California - signaling ACE’s emergence as a cultural force in the evolution of sport and social connection across the United States.
The ACE x AAM partnership is a strategic joint venture uniting two complementary powerhouses. Aventura Asset Management brings deep expertise in real estate development, financing, and large-scale execution, while ACE leads on concept, design, brand experience, and cultural innovation. Together, they form a new blueprint for how premium sports and lifestyle spaces are created - smart, scalable, and emotionally resonant. AAM’s padel initiative collaborates closely with the ACE team to identify, design, and deliver world-class destinations that reflect ACE’s DNA. This collaboration is not about building courts; it is about creating living, breathing social destinations where architecture, sound, design, and energy combine to form a multi-sensory experience.
Additionally, ACE has expanded its long-standing partnership with Playtomic, the world’s leading padel booking and technology platform. Recently backed by a $70 million growth round, Playtomic connects millions of players across 110 countries. Through this collaboration, ACE will fully integrate Playtomic’s platform into its U.S. club ecosystem - streamlining booking, matchmaking, and member engagement, and creating a seamless experience for members across all ACE destinations.
“Padel is more than a sport - it’s a movement built on energy, connection, and creativity,” says Elliot Carnello, Co-Founder and CEO of ACE Padel. “We’re crafting clubs that go beyond performance - cinematic environments where people meet, exchange ideas, and recharge. My background in pro sports taught me precision and flow; my experience in business taught me vision and structure. Together with AAM, we’re blending that mindset into living environments that feel alive - premium, social, and deeply human.”
“We come from a world where emotion, and experience define everything,” says Peter Carnello, Co-Founder and Chairman of ACE Padel. “At ACE, we’ve built a multidisciplinary team - visionaries from sports, design, hospitality, and media - who share one belief: the future of sports clubs lies in storytelling and human connection. Together with AAM, we’re developing immersive environments that feel cinematic - from the architectural flow to the rhythm of the music, to the vibrancy that fills every corner. This is not just about padel; it’s about building destinations that move people, spark creativity, and unite communities across cultures.”
Miami will set the tone for ACE’s expansion, combining design, sport, and community. Located in Coconut Grove, the club will feature five outdoor courts - four of which will be covered by a 32-foot canopy for optimal play - developed in partnership with Mejor Set, the global leader in premium padel court construction. Mejor Set courts are designed and built to meet the highest standards of quality, innovation, and safety, with installations in over 70 countries and recognition as the official court provider of the Premier Padel Tour. These will be the first fully hurricane-proof and permitted padel courts in the city of Miami.
Following Miami, ACE will expand westward to Denver, where its new club in the city’s RiNo District will embody performance and community. The site will include eight courts - five indoor and three outdoor - featuring 30-foot ceilings ideal for padel’s dynamic play, alongside full locker rooms, a recovery zone, and an elevated viewing deck designed to foster engagement during matches. Located in Denver’s cultural and creative hub, the club reflects ACE’s vision of sport as both a lifestyle and a connector of people and ideas.
In Los Angeles, ACE’s presence carries extra resonance. The brand first made its mark with the LA Padel Invitational, a high-profile Pro-Am tournament launched in 2023 that unites professional athletes, celebrities, and tastemakers. The Invitational has run annually since and will return to Beverly Hills in April–May 2026. Building on that foundation, ACE’s Los Angeles club will be strategically located between Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, featuring six outdoor courts, premium locker rooms, and curated lifestyle spaces.
"With Miami positioned as our premier entry into the padel world, we acquired land in a part of the city where courts and clubs do not exist,” says Tyler Fan, Managing Partner of Aventura Asset Management. “Our development experience has helped us navigate complex zoning and permitting challenges to deliver a world-class club that will be an integral part of the neighborhood for years to come.”
Rooted in a global mindset, ACE Padel blends Swedish safety (reliability, structure, quality), Spanish warmth (passion, hospitality, joy of life), and American momentum (innovation, boldness, speed). This unique DNA shapes every aspect of the brand - from design and operations to the member experience - creating spaces that feel safe, inspiring, and full of life.
Together, ACE and AAM are not just building clubs; they’re building a movement - a new model for how sport, culture, and human connection can come together. Each destination reflects ACE’s commitment to creating environments that inspire play, spark collaboration, and foster belonging.
About Aventura Asset Management (AAM)
Aventura Asset Management is a real estate investment and development firm active across the U.S. From site acquisition and deal structuring to construction oversight, AAM approaches every project with disciplined execution, ensuring long-term financial performance and institutional-quality outcomes.
About ACE Padel
ACE Padel is redefining padel as the new home of social sports entertainment in the U.S. and globally. Founded by father-and-son team Peter and Elliot Carnello, the brand merges world-class padel with curated hospitality, wellness, and cultural experiences. In addition to developing flagship clubs, ACE has built over 50 elite private padel courts for luxury residences and resorts worldwide and produces the annual LA Padel Invitational.
