ACE Padel Brings The Global Padel Movement To America With Launch And Nationwide Expansion

Miami will set the tone for ACE’s expansion, combining design, sport, and community. Located in Coconut Grove, the club will feature five outdoor courts - four of which will be covered by a 32-foot canopy for optimal play - developed in partnership with Mejor Set, the global leader in premium padel court construction. Mejor Set courts are designed and built to meet the highest standards of quality, innovation, and safety, with installations in over 70 countries and recognition as the official court provider of the Premier Padel Tour. These will be the first fully hurricane-proof and permitted padel courts in the city of Miami.