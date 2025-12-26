Bulla Gastrobar Expands to Aventura: A Taste of Spain Arrives for the Holidays
Miami, Florida – Inspired by Spain's one-of-a-kind tapas scene and ranked among one of the most successful and popular restaurant concepts in South Florida, Bulla Gastrobar by Centurion Restaurant Group (CRG), will be opening in bustling Aventura, Florida on Monday, December 22, 2025 at 4PM. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the opening marks the eighth in the Bulla family. The Restaurants From Spain Award–winning brand continues to expand its footprint while staying true to its mission of bringing people together through exceptional food, hospitality, and a shared culinary experience rooted in Spanish culture. The newest location will carry forward Bulla’s signature lively ambiance, innovative tapas, and community-driven dining experience that have made it a beloved dining destination.
“We’re thrilled to bring Bulla Gastrobar to the beautiful community of Aventura. As the area’s first authentic Spanish restaurant, we look forward to serving locals and visitors alike at our newest location. We’re confident that the concept will provide our guests with the ideal dining experience,” Carlos Centurion, President & Founder of Centurion Restaurant Group.
Consisting of 5,531 square feet of indoor/outdoor dining space and seating 253, the Aventura space will feature a mix of familiar brand elements and fresh new textures and materials, blending rustic and contemporary design with an energetic open kitchen and a welcoming ambiance. The menu will feature the same beloved favorites from cured meats and cheeses, patatas bravas and croquetas de jamón to grilled octopus, paella, and seasonal chef favorites curated by Culinary Director Felix Plasencia. Felix Plasencia’s culinary journey began in Spain, where he first fell in love with the flavors, family traditions, and rich cultural influences that define the country’s cuisine. Those early experiences shaped the thoughtful, ingredient-driven approach Bulla Gastrobar is known for today. As Culinary Director, he brings a distinctive perspective to Bulla Gastrobar, crafting vibrant, high-quality dishes made with the freshest flavors and a deep respect for Spanish culinary heritage.
Menu standouts include Datiles Rellenos, medjool dates stuffed with house made chorizo, manchego wrapped in bacon and served with an arugula salad; Canelones, a Catalán-style’ dish of ground beef and pork baked with béchamel, manchego finished with truffle oil; Montaditos featuring tender brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla and Queso Tetilla. Guests can also experience the delicious entrees including Paella Mixta, a traditional Spanish dish with calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, and saffron rice; Bistec a la Parrilla, a cumin-marinated sirloin served with truffle potatoes, mushroom foam, salsa criolla, and arugula salad as well as the Braised Short Ribs prepared with Queso Tetilla, caramelized onions, salsa criolla, potato foam and house-made potato chips.
The signature drinks highlight the spirit of Spain with classic Sangrias like the Sangría Roja, a bold blend of red wine, brandy, triple sec, lemon-lime soda, chopped orange; Sangría Blanca, a lighter fruit-forward mix of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries, and blueberries or the Sangría de Cerveza, a refreshing twist made with Mahou, elderflower, lemon juice, pear purée. The bar also offers an assortment of signature cocktails, a selection of Spanish and locally-brewed cervezas, and an eclectic wine list.
A closer look at Bulla Gastrobar’s traditional Spanish Paella Mixta, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes.
Alt Text:
Traditional Spanish Paella Mixta with seafood, red sofrito, peas, and saffron rice at Bulla GastrobarGuests can take advantage of a variety of weekly offerings. Happy Hour, available daily from 4 PM to 7 PM, features 50% off wine and bottled beers, $9 house specialty cocktails, $8 house liquors, and more. Lunch specials offer two courses for $21.50 or three courses for $26.50, perfect for a quick midday break. On weekends, the bottomless brunch pairs a three-course meal with unlimited mimosas and sangrías.
Bulla Gastrobar’s expansion into Aventura marks an exciting milestone for the brand, which now includes eight locations across Florida and the eastern United States, with continued growth on the horizon. Bulla Gastrobar is located at 2747 NE 193rd Street, Unit 10 in Aventura. Hours of operation: Sunday, 11AM-10PM; Monday-Thursday 11:30AM-11PM; Friday 11:30AM-12AM; Saturday 11AM-12AM. For more info about any location, please visit bullagastrobar.com and follow on Instagram @bullagastrobar.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.