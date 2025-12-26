Bulla Gastrobar Expands to Aventura: A Taste of Spain Arrives for the Holidays

Consisting of 5,531 square feet of indoor/outdoor dining space and seating 253, the Aventura space will feature a mix of familiar brand elements and fresh new textures and materials, blending rustic and contemporary design with an energetic open kitchen and a welcoming ambiance. The menu will feature the same beloved favorites from cured meats and cheeses, patatas bravas and croquetas de jamón to grilled octopus, paella, and seasonal chef favorites curated by Culinary Director Felix Plasencia. Felix Plasencia’s culinary journey began in Spain, where he first fell in love with the flavors, family traditions, and rich cultural influences that define the country’s cuisine. Those early experiences shaped the thoughtful, ingredient-driven approach Bulla Gastrobar is known for today. As Culinary Director, he brings a distinctive perspective to Bulla Gastrobar, crafting vibrant, high-quality dishes made with the freshest flavors and a deep respect for Spanish culinary heritage.