Six Senses Laamu Celebrates Major Sustainability Milestones in 2025, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Regenerative Hospitality

The three partner NGO’s that work alongside with MUI team in the SHELL also contributed with big achievements. Olive Ridley Turtle Project (ORP) has added 1,203 sea turtles to the Laamu Atoll database and further progressed its turtle genetics research by analyzing DNA from 18 samples of deceased hatchlings to enhance understanding of Maldivian sea turtle populations, to be completed in cooperation with collaborators from Derby University in 2026. Manta Trust recorded 150 manta rays and has been carrying cut-edge research ultrasounding mantas. And finally, Maldives Resilient Reefs has signed 8 fishers for the responsible fisher code of conduct, landing over 4000 fish/11000kg at Six Senses Laamu, avoiding the capture of protected species.