Six Senses Laamu Celebrates Major Sustainability Milestones in 2025, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Regenerative Hospitality
Laamu Atoll, Maldives – December 17, 2025 – Six Senses Laamu, a leading resort in the pristine Laamu Atoll, is proud to announce a series of significant sustainability achievements throughout 2025. Building on its long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship, marine conservation, and community engagement, the resort continues to set new benchmarks for regenerative hospitality across the Indian Ocean region.
As part of its mission to protect the unique ecosystems and cultural heritage of Laamu Atoll, Six Senses Laamu has introduced new programs, expanded scientific research efforts, and strengthened partnerships that collectively advance local and national environmental goals.
Key Sustainability Achievements of 2025
Advancing Marine Science Through Sea Hub of Environmental Learning in Laamu (SHELL)
2025 marked the second anniversary of The SHELL, now recognized as one of the Maldives’ most active marine science and conservation centers. Throughout the year, The SHELL advanced its coral restoration program, introducing 1791 baby corals across multiple species that continue to thrive under active care, and releasing a total of 9.2 million coral larvae onto the resort’s house reef since the program began.
The Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI), which is housed within The SHELL, continued to broaden its research portfolio, completing a new coral species inventory for Laamu Atoll, to be launched in their website in 2026. Additionally, MUI and Six Senses Laamu are now leaders in seagrass conservation in the Maldives, through the Seagrass Industry Leaders Circle, due their effort protecting seagrass meadow since 2016, which shows an increase of seagrass meadow, health and, especially, number of animals' sighting rate.
The three partner NGO’s that work alongside with MUI team in the SHELL also contributed with big achievements. Olive Ridley Turtle Project (ORP) has added 1,203 sea turtles to the Laamu Atoll database and further progressed its turtle genetics research by analyzing DNA from 18 samples of deceased hatchlings to enhance understanding of Maldivian sea turtle populations, to be completed in cooperation with collaborators from Derby University in 2026. Manta Trust recorded 150 manta rays and has been carrying cut-edge research ultrasounding mantas. And finally, Maldives Resilient Reefs has signed 8 fishers for the responsible fisher code of conduct, landing over 4000 fish/11000kg at Six Senses Laamu, avoiding the capture of protected species.
Education programs expanded through engagements with leading experts, including Professor Peter Harrison, a global pioneer in coral larval restoration, along with wildlife videographers Mark Sharman and Cristian Dimitrius, who contributed to conservation storytelling and documentation. The MUI team reached 3,790 local community members, recognizing the importance of local culture and including them in guided tours at the resort and SHELL and strengthening ocean awareness and environmental understanding across the atoll.
A Vision for the Future
“As we celebrate another year of impact, the achievements of 2025 reflect the passion of our team and the strength of our partnerships across Laamu Atoll,” said Lawrence Menz, Sustainability Director of Six Senses Laamu. “Our work is far from finished. We remain committed to restoring, protecting, and celebrating the natural beauty and cultural richness of this atoll for generations to come.”
Looking ahead, the resort will continue investing in coral reef restoration, renewable energy, community-driven conservation, and expanded scientific research under the Maldives Underwater Initiative. These efforts will support the resort’s long-term commitment to regenerative tourism, ensuring that the environment and community grow stronger with every guest experience.
