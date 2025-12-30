Abrons Arts Center Announces Spring 2026 Season and New Mission, Vision, and Values

With this year marking Abrons’ 50th anniversary, the organization took this moment to reflect on its mission, vision, and values. Abrons examined and discussed the growth of the Center and how best to continue to support the Lower East Side and beyond. Abrons, its parent organization, the Henry Street Settlement, and local community members discussed how Abrons thrives, where it can improve, and where the focus should be for programming. This culminated in new mission, vision, and values statements: