InterContinental New York Barclay Partners with Soothe to Bring On-Demand Wellness to Midtown Manhattan Guests
NEW YORK, New York (November 21, 2025) – InterContinental® New York Barclay (known as The Barclay), owned by 111 East 48th Street Holdings, LLC and managed by IHG, today announced a new partnership with Soothe, the largest on-demand wellness platform, to provide guests with convenient, in-room spa services delivered directly to the hotel. As part of InterContinental New York Barclay’s “Journey to 100,” its year-long celebration leading up to the hotel’s centennial in 2026, this new offering is one of many that will be added as part of the property’s continued evolution as it approaches its milestone anniversary.
Through this partnership, guests of InterContinental New York Barclay can now book professional spa services to their room or suite, with just a few taps via the IC Barclay mobile app, hotel website, in-room TV block, and dedicated QR codes. Licensed providers arrive fully equipped, transforming the room into a private spa sanctuary in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.
“InterContinental New York Barclay has welcomed discerning travelers to Midtown since 1926, and this partnership is a natural extension of our residential style of hospitality,” said Sofia L. Vandaele, General Manager and Regional Director of Operations. “By teaming up with Soothe, we’re giving guests even more control over how and when they unwind, whether they’re in New York for business, leisure, or a bit of both.”
Soothe’s marketplace connects guests with a network of vetted, background-checked wellness professionals offering a range of services including Swedish, deep tissue, sports, couples, and prenatal massages, as well as a variety of facials, from anti-stress and hydrating to acne-clearing, age-defying, and more, tailored for both men and women.
As InterContinental New York Barclay continues to honor its storied past while embracing the future, its partnership with Soothe underscores the hotel’s commitment to delivering elevated, wellness-focused experiences for the modern traveler. This collaboration not only enhances the guest journey but also reinforces the hotel’s legacy as one of Midtown Manhattan’s most distinguished hotels.
For more information, please visit https://www.icbarclay.com/.
