BODYHOLIDAY Announces a New Global Leadership Team to Usher in a New Era of International Expansion

Consistently crowned as one of the best destination spas globally in the coveted Reader’s Awards for both Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, BodyHoliday has long been a pioneer in the wellness travel industry, having mastered the art of integrating holistic wellness with a holiday of joy since opening its doors in 1988. Offering an all-inclusive experience designed to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit, the resort provides guests with unique opportunities to train with pro-athletes and industry experts, along with daily spa treatments, an amazing array of activities and nourishing fresh food and beverage offerings. Through its innovative ‘Feature Months,’ BodyHoliday blends adventure, learning and personal growth. Former hosts have included celebrated Olympic champions, NFL & NBA stars and top minds blending the medical and wellness fields.