BODYHOLIDAY Announces a New Global Leadership Team to Usher in a New Era of International Expansion
CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA (November 19, 2025) – BodyHoliday, operator of the Caribbean's first wellness resort, today announces the appointment of a distinguished new global leadership team from hospitality titans Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, IHG and Soho House – among others – to lead its next phase of growth, beginning with its first European property, BodyHoliday Algarve in Portugal.
Consistently crowned as one of the best destination spas globally in the coveted Reader’s Awards for both Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, BodyHoliday has long been a pioneer in the wellness travel industry, having mastered the art of integrating holistic wellness with a holiday of joy since opening its doors in 1988. Offering an all-inclusive experience designed to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit, the resort provides guests with unique opportunities to train with pro-athletes and industry experts, along with daily spa treatments, an amazing array of activities and nourishing fresh food and beverage offerings. Through its innovative ‘Feature Months,’ BodyHoliday blends adventure, learning and personal growth. Former hosts have included celebrated Olympic champions, NFL & NBA stars and top minds blending the medical and wellness fields.
As the global demand for wellness and experience-driven travel continues to rise – the Global Wellness Institute forecasting it to reach $9 Trillion by 2028 – the brand is expanding its footprint beyond the Caribbean to The Algarve, the southernmost region of Portugal. Leading the expansion is Andrew Barnard, Chief Executive Officer, SunSwept Resorts [BodyHoliday, StolenTime], a third-generation hotelier with over 25 years of experience in luxury wellness hospitality.
“From windsurfing and trail running to yoga and nutrition, we’ve always believed that true wellness should feel intuitive—rooted in body awareness rather than routine,” said Barnard. It’s about longevity through personalization, not prescription. Our expansion into Portugal embodies that same philosophy: creating an oasis that invites guests to rediscover joy, reignite passion and restore balance. We’re thrilled to bring our award-winning holistic approach to Portugal’s breathtaking coastline.”
The BodyHoliday Algarve, opening in 2029, will redefine wellness travel as a five-star sanctuary set amid the untouched beauty of Portugal’s Eastern Algarve—just forty-five minutes from Faro International Airport. Discovered by Barnard during his frequent journeys through Portugal, the site occupies a rare and tranquil setting next to the scenic and vast nature reserve of The Ria Formosa, with a three-minute walk through beautiful protected dunes providing direct access to the beach of ‘Praia da Lota’—celebrated for its golden sands and serene, crystal waters.
Conceived by London–based architecture firm Gensler, the beachfront resort has been meticulously designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings. Spanning 26 acres, the property will feature 175 guest accommodations, five distinctive dining concepts, a 40,000-square-foot Wellness Center with over 40 treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness complex, and multiple pools—among them a striking negative-edge dune pool tucked within the coastal landscape. Guests will also enjoy a lush garden, a FIFA-standard soccer field, a racquet center with tennis and padel courts, as well as health and fitness programs BodyHoliday is known for, creating a destination where holistic rejuvenation meets refined leisure.
“While we’ve always taken pride in the distinctive values and personal touch that come with being a family business, we’re now building a world-class team dedicated to expanding and managing a growing collection of BodyHoliday resorts across multiple destinations,” continued Barnard. “This evolution enables us to preserve the heritage and wellness philosophy at the core of who we are, while positioning the brand for sustainable growth and long-term success. BodyHoliday has always been a reflection of what we hold most dear as a team—movement, adventure, joy and the power of human connection.”
Joining Barnard in the new executive suite tasked with international expansion is:
Indu Brar, Chief Operating Officer: Indu brings more than 30 years of senior luxury hotel experience, mainly in Operations as General Manager across various Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. In her most recent role, she was responsible for delivering on the Accor technology strategy leveraging a leadership and operational lens for the North & Central America region.
Jean-Charles Denis, Chief Financial Officer: Jean-Charles is a seasoned finance leader with an impressive track record of success across major international hotel chains. His career spans more than a decade with IHG, where he played a pivotal role in the growth and strategic management of their global hotel portfolio.
Kevin Bundy, Project Director: Kevin has worked within the property development sector for over 20 years. Kevin has worked on several iconic global projects including leading the construction and redevelopment of Battersea Power Station or the development of Soho House in Europe.
Jeremy Plummer, Chairman: Jeremy is a strategic adviser specializing in international real estate. In December 2021, Jeremy retired from CBRE Investment Management where he was Global Chief Investment Officer, overseeing a portfolio of real estate and infrastructure assets with a total value of $120 billion.
Alice Avis MBE, Non-Executive Director: Alice is a strategic business leader with extensive experience in consumer, beauty and wellness. She was Chief Executive of The Sanctuary Spa Group, where she tripled the value of the business prior to its sale to PZ Cussons, and later served as Executive Chairman of Lumene Oy, a private equity-backed skincare company. Her earlier career included senior roles at Marks & Spencer, Diageo and Bain & Company. She now holds a portfolio of Non-Executive Directorships across real estate, financial services and beauty, and was awarded an MBE in 2009 for services to the beauty industry.
Mia Kyricos, Non-Executive Director: Mia brings over two decades of experience leading and advising wellness-driven brands and hospitality companies. She has served as Global Head of Wellbeing for Hyatt, Chief Brand Officer for Spafinder and Global Director of Spa Brands for Starwood Hotels & Resorts. She sits on the board of Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration and is a founding board member of the Global Wellness Institute.
“This marks a pivotal chapter in BodyHoliday’s story,” said Jeremy Plummer, Chairman. “With an exceptional leadership team at the helm, we are honoring a proud legacy while shaping the next generation of transformative wellness destinations.”
About BodyHoliday
BodyHoliday in St Lucia has been a pioneering concept in the hotel industry since it first opened in 1988. Famed for its unique approach to health, fitness and wellbeing BodyHoliday continues to deliver on its promise ‘Give us your body for a week and we’ll give you back your mind’. With its unparalleled range of fitness classes, activities, spa therapies and beauty treatments, the 155-room resort and four villas offer guests everything from archery to scuba diving, spinning to Pilates, Ayurvedic treatments to Reiki. BodyHoliday holds a number of feature programs throughout the year including September Solos, Jive-June, WellFit Tribes, boot camps and yoga retreats. For more information visit www.bodyholiday.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.