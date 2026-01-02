The St. Regis Papagayo Resort in Costa Rica Breaks Ground
PAPAGAYO, COSTA RICA – SEPTEMBER 15, 2025 – Solana, the visionary developer behind The St. Regis Papagayo Resort, proudly announces the groundbreaking of The St. Regis Papagayo Resort, a landmark development that is set to introduce the first St. Regis property to Costa Rica’s coveted Gulf of Papagayo. This milestone marks the start of construction for an extraordinary oceanfront destination set to open in early 2027.
"This groundbreaking represents the beginning of an unparalleled luxury experience in Costa Rica,” said Alberto Halabe, Partner at Solana. “The Gulf of Papagayo offers an extraordinary natural setting, and bringing the iconic St. Regis brand here allows us to create a destination that celebrates the essence of Pura Vida through exceptional design, hospitality, and service.”
The St. Regis Papagayo Resort will span over a quarter of a mile of pristine beachfront, just 25 minutes from Guanacaste International Airport. Upon completion, the resort will feature 120 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, each designed to frame sweeping ocean views and immerse guests in the area’s tropical beauty.
Solana has enlisted internationally renowned partners to bring this vision to life, including Sordo Madaleno Architects for architecture, Gensler for layouts, Chapi Chapo Design for interiors, and Maat Handasa for landscape design. Each element is crafted to immerse residents in the area’s tropical terrain while delivering modern comfort and sophistication.
Guests will enjoy a collection of signature amenities and culinary experiences, including six distinct dining concepts such as Casa Club for casual gourmet dining; The Cliff, a Japanese-Costa Rican fusion restaurant; an exclusive Beach Club & Grill; and the iconic St. Regis Bar & Speakeasy. Additional offerings include the St. Regis Library, multiple infinity-edge pools, a nature-inspired spa, and over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space for celebrations and gatherings.
The St. Regis Papagayo Resort is also planned to feature 143 private branded residences ranging from two to five bedrooms, each with private plunge pools, ocean views, and interiors that blend modern elegance with the surrounding landscape. Residences range in size from 2,050 to nearly 6,400 square feet, with pricing starting at $3 million. The pinnacle of the property is the Astor Mansion, a $30 million, 21,161-square-foot estate with six bedrooms, a private pool, wine cellar, and gym. Groundbreaking on the residences is expected to begin soon.
This groundbreaking arrives at a time when Costa Rica continues to attract discerning travelers seeking high-end, sustainable experiences. The St. Regis Papagayo Resort is set to become the centerpiece of this luxury evolution, redefining hospitality in one of the world’s most extraordinary coastal landscapes. Completion is expected in Q1 2027.
