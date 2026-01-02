Windsor, the Exclusive Vero Beach Sporting Club, Announces New Fitness & Wellness Amenities
VERO BEACH, FL, November 4, 2025 – Windsor, a 472-acre private residential sporting community in Vero Beach, Florida, is proud to announce a new suite of health, fitness, and wellness amenities designed to reflect the emerging lifestyle priorities of its members. This expansion includes dedicated pickleball and padel courts located within the existing Village, as well as a state-of-the-art 13,800-square-foot Fitness and Wellness Centre situated within the North Village, Windsor’s final phase of development. Planned as a natural extension of the community’s evolution, the new amenities are part of a broader vision to deliver forward-thinking lifestyle experiences rooted in wellness, design, and connection to nature. The Fitness and Wellness Centre, the first building to rise in the North Village, is expected to be completed in late 2027, while the pickleball and padel courts will open in the spring of 2026.
“These additions to our health and wellness offerings mark a meaningful new chapter in the Windsor legacy,” said Luke O’Boyle, General Manager of Windsor. “We’re excited to create spaces that support both physical and mental well-being, while honoring the natural environment, ensuring Windsor’s values endure.”
Designed by Merrill, Pastor and Michael Architects, the Fitness and Wellness Centre will include dedicated studios for cardio, strength, and flexibility training, sauna and steam, as well as modern spa treatment rooms. The building’s architecture prioritizes abundant natural light, open, airy spaces, and connection to the outdoors.
With a robust menu of fitness classes and spa treatments, the new Centre will offer residents a complete, immersive wellness experience under one roof. Programming for the facility was led by Blue Spa Inc., a leading wellness design consulting firm known for its work on a variety of other prestigious projects. An elevated wellness offering is being thoughtfully integrated into the broader master plan, including sound healing, designed to promote well-being and relaxation.
Expanding the community’s recreational offerings, Windsor will introduce dedicated pickleball and padel courts to its racquet sports offering, two of the fastest-growing sports nationwide. Designed for players of all levels, these courts encourage active living and social connection in a serene outdoor setting. Thoughtfully integrated into the natural surroundings, they provide a contemporary complement to Windsor’s acclaimed amenities, reflecting the community’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.
“Pickleball and padel are bringing a new energy to racquet sports, and we’re excited to offer our members premier facilities for both,” said Jony Leitenbauer, Director of Racquets. “These additions are part of our continuous effort to thoughtfully evolve our sporting amenities in ways that enrich the daily lives of our members.”
This new North Village neighborhood is a visionary extension of Windsor, featuring 26.5 acres of preserved natural space, 34 homesites and six row houses. There will be a park, scenic trails for walking, biking, or horseback riding, firepits, an observation deck, and a kayak launch with equipment storage with direct access to the lagoon – offering residents a seamless connection to nature and an elevated outdoor lifestyle. Residents will also enjoy access to the rest of Windsor and its premier sporting facilities, including a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf course, a full-scale Equestrian Centre, a Stan Smith-designed Tennis Centre and the Croquet Greensward. Refined dining experiences await at the Beach Club and Clubhouse, while The Gallery at Windsor showcases significant works from the George Weston Collection and hosts seasonal, museum-quality exhibitions of contemporary art.
Homesites in the North Village currently start at $1.2 million with over 60% already sold. For more information on the North Village, please visit www.windsorflorida.com, or call (772) 388-8400.
About Windsor
Established in 1989, Windsor is a private residential sporting club community spanning 472 acres of lush barrier island between the Indian River and the Atlantic Ocean in Vero Beach, Florida. In the early 1990s, W. Galen Weston and the Hon. Hilary M. Weston of Toronto, Canada visited South Florida in search of a winter home for themselves and their children. In Vero Beach they became enchanted by a property that over the next decades would become a cherished home, passion project and ultimately a critically acclaimed residential community. Windsor was designed by renowned town planners Andrés Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk in the New Urbanism style of residential living. It offers public and community spaces framed by timeless architecture and landscape design that celebrates its tropical and unspoiled setting. Windsor is comprised of 350 homesites in various styles, including village homes, cottages, and country estates, all remarkable for their signature Anglo-Caribbean architecture and gracious living. Residents enjoy privacy and seclusion combined with the finest amenities, exemplary services, and sporting activities. Windsor is embarking on its final development phase with the launch of the North Village, a 47-acre neighborhood featuring 40 residences, new and enhanced amenities, and a heightened commitment to sustainability. windsorflorida.com
About Merrill, Pastor & Michael Architects
Founded by Scott Merrill in 1990, Merrill, Pastor & Michael Architects (MPMA) is an award-winning architectural firm with deep experience in urban design, historic preservation, sustainability, and project management. For over three decades, the firm’s principal interest has been the development of building types and site planning that use land more efficiently and intensely. MPMA has designed numerous residences at Windsor since the early 1990s as well as the Village Centre and the Windsor Park Residences. The firm is currently designing the new Fitness and Wellness Centre planned for the North Village.
