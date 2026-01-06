Mary Lou’s Palm Beach Announces Arthur & Sons Culinary Takeover

Mary Lou’s is a refined cocktail lounge and entertainment epicenter reimagining luxury hospitality through a modern lens of irreverence, style, and indulgence. Conceived by acclaimed hospitality innovators Alex Melillo, Joe Cervasio, and Topher Grubb, the concept first made waves in Palm Beach and expanded to Montauk in Summer 2025. An homage to the golden era of ’70s and ’80s Palm Beach opulence—and to its namesake, iconoclast, businesswoman, and grandmother of co-founder Alex Melillo - Mary Lou Curtis - Mary Lou’s blends vintage charm with forward-thinking hedonism to create a lush escape that defies expectations. Each outpost is a sensuous sanctuary where light fare cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and world-class entertainment converge under one roof - every detail, every interaction is designed to feel warm, polished, and effortlessly elegant. An evening at Mary Lou's - much like the woman who inspired it all -promises to be anything but ordinary, as you never know who or what you may experience. Embracing a philosophy that leans into the absurdly fabulous, Mary Lou’s programming can best be described as “expect the unexpected,” reinforcing a commitment to playful irreverence and a sense of “ridiculousness” that Curtis herself would celebrate. Welcome to Mary Lou’s. Nothing is as it seems. For more information, please visit www.marylouspb.com or @MaryLousPB.