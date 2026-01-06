Mary Lou’s Palm Beach Announces Arthur & Sons Culinary Takeover
Mary Lou’s is continuing to shake up the 2025-2026 Palm Beach season on the culinary front with the news that Head Chef Joe Isidori from the beloved Arthur & Sons Italian restaurant in NYC will kick off a month-long residence from January 12th through February 1st, 2026.
This exciting Chef in Residence program will see Chef Isidori feature some of his most iconic New York Italian classics on the menu for Mary Lou’s patrons, from viral red sauce staples such as meatballs and spicy rigatoni pasta to baked clams and burrata. As part of the month-long menu takeover, Chef Isidori will also put his masterful spin on a few classic Mary Lou’s dishes, including the Mary Lou’s burger, and debut exclusive dishes such as a truffle pasta and a rich chocolate dessert.
“Partnering with Chef Joe is as natural as it gets for us. He’s a two-Michelin-star talent with accolades a mile long, but before any of that, he’s family. Our relationship goes back to 2014 when we opened Chalk Point Kitchen together, which quickly became one of New York’s top restaurants. Our families are close, we’re close, and bringing this full circle at Mary Lou’s Palm Beach is not only exciting—it’s meaningful. We couldn’t be more thrilled to build something special together again,” said Alex Melillo, Founder/CEO of Mary Lou’s.
This marks the second time the visionary nightlife and dining dynamos have collaborated, following the Mary Lou’s x Arthur & Sons pop-up at the Mary Lou’s Montauk location. Both Mary Lou’s and Arthur & Sons share the same passion for honoring their family flair and roots, with Mary Lou’s named after Mary Lou Curtis, the legendary Palm Beach socialite and fashion figure and grandmother of Co-Founder Alex Melillo; while Arthur & Sons carries on the rich Italian American culinary heritage of the Isidori family since the 1950s.
“I’m excited to continue my relationship with the Mary Lou’s Family. We have been friends for many years and to finally collaborate together is a perfect combination!” - Chef Joe Isidori, Arthur & Sons
About Mary Lou's
Mary Lou’s is a refined cocktail lounge and entertainment epicenter reimagining luxury hospitality through a modern lens of irreverence, style, and indulgence. Conceived by acclaimed hospitality innovators Alex Melillo, Joe Cervasio, and Topher Grubb, the concept first made waves in Palm Beach and expanded to Montauk in Summer 2025. An homage to the golden era of ’70s and ’80s Palm Beach opulence—and to its namesake, iconoclast, businesswoman, and grandmother of co-founder Alex Melillo - Mary Lou Curtis - Mary Lou’s blends vintage charm with forward-thinking hedonism to create a lush escape that defies expectations. Each outpost is a sensuous sanctuary where light fare cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and world-class entertainment converge under one roof - every detail, every interaction is designed to feel warm, polished, and effortlessly elegant. An evening at Mary Lou's - much like the woman who inspired it all -promises to be anything but ordinary, as you never know who or what you may experience. Embracing a philosophy that leans into the absurdly fabulous, Mary Lou’s programming can best be described as “expect the unexpected,” reinforcing a commitment to playful irreverence and a sense of “ridiculousness” that Curtis herself would celebrate. Welcome to Mary Lou’s. Nothing is as it seems. For more information, please visit www.marylouspb.com or @MaryLousPB.
About Chef Isidori
Joe Isidori is a third generation NYC chef. He is a true NY native and has the chops to back it up! Over the years he has garnered many accolades. Chef Joe Isidori is a Michelin star chef, a Rising Star chef and a 3x NYC burger bash champion. His no nonsense style is front and center at Arthur & Son’s. The homage to his family will be the dose of nostalgia everyone is looking for and it will be damn tasty too!!
About Arthur & Sons
Arthur & Sons pays homage to the NYC Italian-American scene. Its culture is rooted in old school food, vibes and attitude, harkening back to the 90’s when everything in NY was just better than anywhere else! With New York Italian food part of the rich fabric of the city, Arthur & Sons uses only the best products to ensure it is doing justice to the amazing red sauce joints that came before it.
The Isidori Family behind Arthur & Sons has owned and operated restaurants in the NYC area since 1954, representing 3 generations of Chefs and Restaurateurs. Their restaurants have spanned many New York City Boroughs to include Manhattan, Harlem, Brooklyn & The Bronx.
