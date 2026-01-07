Art Deco Weekend Debuts Culinary Series on Ocean Drive

The Ocean Drive Association is an organization committed to preserving, enhancing and promoting the cultural and historical legacy of Miami Beach’s most famous street, Ocean Drive. Founded to unite residents, businesses and property owners, the Ocean Drive Association works collaboratively with the City of Miami Beach and community partners to ensure the district remains a world-class destination that balances its tourism economy with the needs of its local community. Recognized globally for its art deco architecture, oceanfront beauty and rich social history, Ocean Drive represents the heart of Miami Beach’s identity. The association serves as a steward of that legacy, fostering initiatives that celebrate its heritage, support local business vitality, and maintain the area as a safe, clean and welcoming environment for all who live, work and visit here. For more information, email enjoy@oceandrivemb.com .