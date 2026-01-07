Art Deco Weekend Debuts Culinary Series on Ocean Drive
MIAMI BEACH, FL (January 5, 2026) – Ocean Drive’s vibrant dining scene will take center stage during this year’s Art Deco Weekend with the debut of An Art Deco Taste of Ocean Drive, the first-ever culinary series presented by the Ocean Drive Association (ODA) and the Miami Design Preservation League (MDPL).
From January 9-11, guests are invited to experience specially curated prix-fixe menus ($35 for lunch and $45 for dinner) at participating Ocean Drive restaurants, highlighting the eclectic flavors and global cuisines that define Miami Beach. The series is designed to complement the weekend’s programming and give visitors an elevated yet approachable way to explore some of the city’s most celebrated oceanfront restaurants in between art viewings, tours, talks and live performances. Guests can expect everything from fine dining to casual fare, all set against the backdrop of the city’s historic architecture.
To enhance the guest experience, the ODA and MDPL have partnered with Hue, a local creative agency, to develop a mobile friendly website specifically for An Art Deco Taste of Ocean Drive, which has been designed to feel like a native app, but with no download needed. Users will be able to check out participating restaurants and menus with ease as they stroll Ocean Drive. This husband and wife design team love the city of Miami Beach and are excited to be part of forward-thinking projects such as Taste of Ocean Drive and beyond.
“Ocean Drive has always been at the heart of Miami Beach’s identity, and our new culinary program adds another exciting layer to Art Deco Weekend,” said Ceci Velasco, executive director of the Ocean Drive Association. “As guests stroll the historic district, we invite them to sit down, savor the flavors of our local restaurants, and truly experience all that Ocean Drive has to offer.”
The culinary activation joins a lineup of events celebrating Miami Beach’s art deco legacy, including guided architectural walking tours, vintage markets, classic car displays and Jazz Age-inspired entertainment. This year’s festival theme, “Celebrating Air, Land & Sea,” pays tribute to the travel innovations of the 1920s and ’30s that helped shape global culture and bring art deco style to Miami Beach.
“We’re thrilled to launch An Art Deco Taste of Ocean Drive as part of our mission to preserve and promote the unique character of the district,” said Meg Lousteau, executive director of the Miami Design Preservation League. “This program not only celebrates Ocean Drive’s architectural legacy but also its thriving culinary culture.”
Participating Restaurants (to date):
A Fish Called Avalon
Alma Cuban
Birdcage
Buddy Burger
CJs Crabshack
Caffé Milano
Call me Cuban
Cavalier Café
Ciao Mare
Clevelander
Front Porch
Havana 1957 Ocean
Havana Beach
Icon
Il Bolognese
J'Adore
Kanoli
Kantina
LT South Beach at The Betsy
La Canita
La Tratoria
Mango's Tropical Café
Meet Dalia
Montana's
News Café
Ocean 7 Café
Ocean's Ten
Pelican Café
That’s Amore
The Beach Food & Drinks
The Palace
For more information, visit tasteofoceandrive.com and download Taste of Ocean Drive on the App Store.
About the Ocean Drive Association
The Ocean Drive Association is an organization committed to preserving, enhancing and promoting the cultural and historical legacy of Miami Beach’s most famous street, Ocean Drive. Founded to unite residents, businesses and property owners, the Ocean Drive Association works collaboratively with the City of Miami Beach and community partners to ensure the district remains a world-class destination that balances its tourism economy with the needs of its local community. Recognized globally for its art deco architecture, oceanfront beauty and rich social history, Ocean Drive represents the heart of Miami Beach’s identity. The association serves as a steward of that legacy, fostering initiatives that celebrate its heritage, support local business vitality, and maintain the area as a safe, clean and welcoming environment for all who live, work and visit here. For more information, email .
About the Miami Design Preservation League
The Miami Design Preservation League is a not-for-profit preservation and arts organization that preserves, protects and promotes the architectural, cultural, social and environmental integrity of Miami Beach and the surrounding areas. For more information, visit mdpl.org.
