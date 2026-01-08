Ignite Broward Returns February 13–22 With Bigger and Brighter Light, Art and Tech Experiences

“Oh Lord!” by Guillaume Marmin - A data-driven work using solar observation research to examine humanity’s evolving relationship with the sun as a cosmic guide, political symbol and source of fear and hope.

“A Walled City” by Dr. Weidi Zhang and Dr. Jieliang (Rodger) Luo - An interactive installation transforming participant-submitted images into an evolving virtual city inspired by Hong Kong’s Kowloon Walled City.

“Wayfarer 3.0” by Dr. Weidi Zhang - An AI-driven installation reimagining the mythical Tiangou through shifting celestial scenes, tracing its evolution from wandering star to moon-devouring force.

“Face The Raster V2” by Homegrown Visuals and Akomi - An audiovisual installation where guest likenesses are captured and transformed in real time through oscilloscopes, soundscapes and analog-digital experimentation.

“Sugar Coated” by Samantha Salzinger - A candy-colored, hand-built fantasy world that reveals fractures beneath its sweetness, examining excess, decay and the addictive nature of manufactured pleasure.

“Body and Technology” by Performance in Flux - A program of live performances and video works exploring how contemporary bodies interact with sound, light, machines and media.

“In Search of Light 2” by Miguel Gonzalez - An immersive VR and laser-based installation tracing humanity’s evolving philosophical, spiritual and technological relationship with light.

“Pace” by Ana María Caballero - An audiovisual work blending dance, AI-generated environments and performative poetry to propose that private joy and deeper self-connection can be catalysts for systemic transformation.

“To Catch a Ghost” by Darius V. Daughtry - A poetic multimedia experience composed of three poem videos and a site-specific installation created in collaboration with MAD Arts.

“Last Human” by The Last Human Collective - An immersive participatory experience exploring identity, authorship and deception within a decaying digital landscape shaped by bots, deepfakes and algorithmic identity.

“VJYOURSELF!” by Playmodes - An interactive dance installation, a contemporary magic mirror where participants dance with repeated, time-shifted versions of themselves through real-time effects.

Artist Studio Program Presentation in MAD Yard- This presentation features works from local artists—Liv Cook, Mark Espinoza, Richard Vergez, Alejandra Abad, Corina Lipavsky, Astrid Maldonado and Claudine Julien—participating in MAD Art & Tech Studio Program, a mentorship program that connects aspiring creators with established global artists. The artists will showcase their projection-mapping works developed over a six-month curriculum with mentors Jaime Reyes, Peter Burr and Amir B. Jahanbinir.

Series of Films by Dostoopos - A looping selection of experimental films, presented in the Cine Lounge at MAD Arts, that explores image plasticity, movement and sound through found footage, animated collage, negative manipulation and Super 8 film.