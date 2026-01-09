Kolter Urban and Perko Development Launch Sales for Maison d’Or
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. - January 8, 2026 - Kolter Urban, a Florida-based real estate development and investment firm, and Perko Development Partners are proud to launch and lead the development of Maison d’Or, a 19-story ultra-luxury boutique condominium located at 3705 South Flagler. This select collection of 39 thoughtfully designed residences blends architectural excellence with a robust amenity offering and an exceptional level of personalized service. Maison d’Or is perfectly positioned in an exclusive residential location with sunrise and sunset views, offering a rare vantage point overlooking the Intracoastal waterway and Atlantic Ocean, as well as Palm Beach Island. This bespoke development provides effortless access to the area’s premier cultural, dining, art and shopping destinations—including Worth Avenue, Antique Row, Royal Poinciana Plaza, CityPlace, and the emerging Nora District. The sales gallery will open this month at 3014 S Dixie Highway.
“Maison d’Or demonstrates Kolter Urban's dedication to creating exceptional places to live,” said Ed Jahn, Senior Vice President of Kolter Urban. “Every detail, from the building’s design to the interiors, has been carefully chosen to offer classic European style with a modern touch. Nestled within one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods, Maison d’Or offers an exclusive sense of privacy, serenity, and sophistication, bringing boutique living to a new level in West Palm Beach.”
Designed by 10 Design, with interiors by Hirsch Bedner Associates and landscape architecture by EDSA, Maison d’Or offers eight distinct floor plans, with two- to four-bedroom residences ranging from nearly 3,000 square feet to over 10,000 square feet. Levels 4 through 14 include two- and three-bedroom residences, while levels 15 through 17 feature the estate collection with four-bedroom residences. Two lower penthouse plans will be located on the 18th level, both offering four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The penthouse occupies the entire 19th level and is over 10,000 square feet. Each residence is designed for optimal space, functionality, and privacy with expansive terraces on both the east and west sides, providing sunrise views over the Intracoastal waterway and Atlantic Ocean, as well as sunset views over the city.
True to its name, Maison d’Or, meaning “House of Gold” in French, boasts bespoke interiors that celebrate the glamour of Palm Beach. Drawing inspiration from both Mediterranean and Regency styles, the design blends a neutral palette base with natural textures. Vibrant accents of gold, pink, green, and blue infuse energy into the common and amenity spaces, while bold patterns and tropical motifs add a playful touch. Statement furnishings and coastal elements create a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere, ensuring each home is both visually striking and comfortably livable.
“Maison d’Or is the pinnacle of elevated living on South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. From the moment residents arrive, they are welcomed into an environment that feels both refined and effortless,” said Dan Riordan, Director of Sales and Senior Partner of Perko Development Partners. “Every detail, from the curated interiors to the vast amenity offerings, defines the Maison d’Or experience and underscores our commitment to delivering a truly unmatched standard of luxury in a residential enclave.”
Maison d’Or offers a comprehensive collection of resort-style amenities designed to elevate daily living. The Club Lounge provides the perfect setting for socializing and entertaining, featuring a sophisticated cocktail bar, the Green Room, a private dining room with a catering kitchen, a screening theater, a virtual sports swing simulator suite and a private wine storage and tasting room. Residents can also relax at the elevated east-facing pool deck overlooking the Intracoastal, complete with spa and day cabanas. For wellness and personal care, the state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center features men’s and women’s steam rooms, sauna, treatment rooms, and an elegant salon suite designed for professional beauty services. Additional amenities include two fully furnished guest suites for owners’ use and a dedicated dog spa and grooming facility.
Pricing begins at $5.7 million, with exclusive sales managed by Maison d’Or Realty Sales, LLC under Director of Sales Dan Riordan, joined by Nick Peterson and Andreea Fodor. The sales gallery will be open this month and is located at 3014 S Dixie Highway. For more information, visit http://LiveMaisondOr.com or 561-771-6138
