Kolter Urban and Perko Development Launch Sales for Maison d’Or

Designed by 10 Design, with interiors by Hirsch Bedner Associates and landscape architecture by EDSA, Maison d’Or offers eight distinct floor plans, with two- to four-bedroom residences ranging from nearly 3,000 square feet to over 10,000 square feet. Levels 4 through 14 include two- and three-bedroom residences, while levels 15 through 17 feature the estate collection with four-bedroom residences. Two lower penthouse plans will be located on the 18th level, both offering four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The penthouse occupies the entire 19th level and is over 10,000 square feet. Each residence is designed for optimal space, functionality, and privacy with expansive terraces on both the east and west sides, providing sunrise views over the Intracoastal waterway and Atlantic Ocean, as well as sunset views over the city.