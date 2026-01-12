The Setai, Miami Beach Unveils Jo’s Bar, Its Newly Reimagined Lobby Bar by Saladino Design Studios
Miami Beach, FL — (January 8, 2026) — The Setai, Miami Beach, an icon of luxury and design, is proud to announce its newly reimagined lobby bar – Jo’s Bar conceived and brought to life by Saladino Design Studios. Following the firm’s acclaimed design of Japón at The Setai – recognized among the World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants by Prix Versailles 2025 and shortlisted for the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards – the transformation of Jo’s Bar continues The Setai’s legacy of timeless sophistication and world-class craftsmanship.
The vision for the new lobby bar was to honor the property’s Art Deco heritage while infusing the space with renewed warmth and modern energy. Named in tribute to its owner, Joe from the Nakash Family, the bar reflects a personal touch and sense of hospitality at the heart of The Setai. Centrally located between Jaya and Japón and overlooking the hotel’s central courtyard, Jo’s Bar serves as a natural gathering point within the iconic lobby, seamlessly connecting the hotel’s celebrated dining destinations. The result is a setting that transcends eras, elegant, intimate, and visually captivating.
At the center of the design stands a sculptural back bar composed of intricately designed “floating” resin blocks, each featuring unique textures and embedded gold leaf. Ten-foot glass shelves framed in brushed brass hover gracefully before this illuminated composition, transforming the bottle display into a glowing centerpiece. The bar itself is anchored in Rosso Levanto stone, its deep burgundy hues and white veining enhanced by a bamboo-inspired relief and rounded edges that invite touch and conversation. Complementing the artistry of the materials, a custom-designed wine tower and bespoke lighting fixtures enveloped in hand-painted gold mesh add a sense of intimacy and allure. Together, these elements create a sanctuary within the grandeur of The Setai’s iconic lobby – a destination in itself.
The Jo’s Bar’s bites menu offers a refined selection of signature dishes from Jaya and Japón, thoughtfully curated for elegant, shareable dining. Guests may enjoy Japón favorites such as Tuna Crispy Rice with spicy mayo and serrano, delicate Hamachi Serrano with yuzu shoyu, Miso Black Cod Lettuce Cups, and indulgent Wagyu Sliders with charred tomato relish and yuzu avocado. From Jaya, highlights include Tuna Tacos in taro shells, delicate Har Gau shrimp dumplings, Octopus with aji amarillo, Thai Chicken with fresh herbs and raw mango, and Duck Spring Rolls with house sweet chili sauce. For an elevated moment, the menu also offers Caspian Sea Osetra caviar selection, presented in both Classic and Golden varieties. Available from 5 to 11 p.m., the menu is designed to complement the Jo’s Bar’s sophisticated ambiance – perfect for leisurely afternoons, pre-dinner gatherings, or late evening cocktails.
“The Jo’s Bar allows us to showcase the spirit of The Setai in a more intimate and spontaneous way,” said Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena. “We wanted the menu to feel refined and inviting – dishes that are expressive, elegant, and deeply flavorful, yet easy to share. Drawing from both Jaya and Japón, each bite is crafted with intention, balance, and a sense of discovery. It’s a place where guests can settle in, linger, and enjoy the understated luxury of good food and good company.”
The Setai’s Jo’s Bar invites guests to enjoy its acclaimed cocktail menu, featuring both timeless classics and new creations. Indulge in the luxurious Gold Martini, the vibrant Chili Passion Martini, or the smooth Espresso Martini, or new, soon-to-be favorites like Golden Accord featuring The Macallan 12 and Celestial Bloom with Louis Roederer Collection 245 Champagne, all expertly crafted and available at the bar for an elevated cocktail experience. As the exclusive Miami Beach location to carry Maison Louis Roederer, Jo’s Bar offers guests a rare opportunity to savor the House’s legendary cuvées, celebrated for their crystalline elegance, balance, and the meticulous craftsmanship that has distinguished this independent, family-owned Champagne House for seven generations.
“Designing the Lobby Bar meant creating a space that feels both rooted in The Setai’s Art Deco legacy and alive with modern, intimate energy. Each material was chosen to evoke warmth and quiet drama, from the sculptural resin forms of the back bar to the carved stone and brass details. The result is a bar that doesn’t simply sit within the lobby – it becomes a glowing centerpiece that celebrates the hotel’s timeless elegance,” said Sean Saladino, Chief Designer at Saladino Design Studios.
With this latest debut, The Setai once again reaffirms its place among the world’s leading luxury destinations, where design, hospitality, and culture meet in perfect harmony. The Setai, Miami Beach has been recognized for the second consecutive year by Michelin and AAA, named among Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 10 Hotels in Miami, and remains the only property on Miami Beach to hold a Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond, and two Michelin Keys.
For more information, please visit https://www.thesetaihotel.com/
