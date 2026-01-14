Michelin-Starred Ariete Celebrates 10 Years in Miami January 18
MIAMI, FL (January 13, 2026) – This month, Ariete, the Michelin-starred restaurant founded by chef-owner Michael Beltran, celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of cooking that has helped shape Miami’s modern dining identity. To commemorate the milestone, the Coconut Grove institution will host special ticketed anniversary events open to the public, spotlighting the dishes, people and perspectives that have defined Ariete since its opening in 2016.
Over the past 10 years, Ariete has become nationally recognized for its singular expression of Cuban-American cuisine filtered through fine dining techniques. Beltran’s cooking blends the flavors of his Cuban roots, Miami upbringing and classical training, resulting in dishes that feel both deeply familiar and sharply precise. From the restaurant’s iconic Duck Press, a tableside ritual rarely seen outside Europe, to refined interpretations of braised oxtail, croquetas and the Cuban sandwich (which is reimagined as a pithivier), Ariete has built a menu that resists categorization while remaining unmistakably Miami.
That approach has earned Ariete a Michelin star for four consecutive years (2022–2025) and positioned it as a reference point for how cultural cuisine can evolve without dilution.
“When we opened, I didn’t fully understand our voice yet,” said Beltran. “The moment we stopped hiding behind what we thought fine dining was supposed to be and started cooking from who we are, the city started listening. Ten years later, that same philosophy still drives us.”
Miami itself is also central to Ariete’s identity. In a city often defined by spectacle and reinvention, the restaurant has remained steady, cooking with intention rather than trend. Beltran describes Ariete’s food as Miami cuisine not because it fits a prescribed mold, but because it reflects the city’s layered cultural reality and lived experience.
The 10th anniversary celebration will take place on Sunday, January 18, beginning with a garden party starting at 7 p.m. Guests are invited to gather for drinks and bites available for purchase from Chuggie’s alongside live music by Tony & The Kings. The evening continues inside Ariete with a ticketed multicourse dinner that traces key moments from Ariete’s first decade, revisiting formative dishes and cocktails from its opening years, including collaborations with chefs who previously worked alongside Beltran like Vice Versa’s Justin Flit. The experience will extend beyond the dining room with live art from four local graffiti artists including the artist behind Beltran’s personal ram-and-orchid tattoo that also serves as one of Ariete’s logos, and an after-hours continuation at The Taurus, one of Coconut Grove’s longest-standing bars.
In addition to the January 18 celebration, Ariete will offer a private tasting menu experience titled “Through the Years” on Thursday, January 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Hosted in the restaurant’s private wine cave, the tasting revisits standout dishes from across Ariete’s history in an intimate setting. The experience is powered by DoorDash Reservations and is available while supplies last.
Looking ahead, Beltran sees the next chapter as an opportunity to sharpen Ariete’s national presence while remaining rooted in Miami.
“We’ve spent ten years building trust, standards and a team that understands why the details matter,” he said. “Now it’s about continuing to be good and moving toward great. Our best food is still ahead of us.”
For Ariete, the 10-year mark is not a retrospective. It is a reaffirmation of purpose, a commitment to craft and a belief that Cuban-American cuisine belongs firmly in the national fine dining conversation.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.