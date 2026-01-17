Megan Thee Stallion smiling and posing behind a ribbon during the opening of her Popeyes restaurant
Megan Thee Stallion celebrates the opening of her first Popeyes® franchise with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Miami BeachPhoto Credit: Izzy Nuzzo
Press Releases

Megan Thee Stallion Opens First Popeyes® Franchise in Miami With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Expanding Its Legacy of Culture and Flavor, the Houston Native Partners With Popeyes® to Launch a South Beach Restaurant That Spotlights Authenticity, Community, and Connection
2 min read

Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion formally opened her first-ever, Popeyes restaurant in Miami with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

Megan’s Popeyes restaurant is located right in the heart of Miami Beach at 1427 Washington Avenue – a prime spot for both locals and tourists. The restaurant will have unique elements, including special Hottie-certified uniforms, and showcases a custom interior design curated in collaboration with Megan herself, complete with a bold mural, playful LED signage and thoughtful personalized touches, from the iconic Popeyes “Poppy” mascot to bespoke stallion tilework.

Self-service ordering kiosks inside a newly opened Popeyes restaurant in Miami
Ribbon cutting ceremony inside a Popeyes restaurant with branded decor and Megan Thee Stallion
Colorful Hotties Loves Miami dining area inside the new Popeyes restaurant in South Beach

She also plans to unveil an exclusive combo meal at her franchise, which will be known as “Thee Megan Meal,” that includes a chicken sandwich, 3-piece tenders, 6-piece bone-in wings, red beans and rice along with mac and cheese.

Megan Thee Stallion smiling and posing behind a ribbon during the opening of her Popeyes restaurant
Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Takes Over PARAISO Miami Swim Week

The Grammy award-winner's goal is to cultivate a dynamic dining experience that reflects her bold personality and commitment to premium quality. Additionally, the restaurant will play an integral role in supporting philanthropic community outreach programs.

Megan Thee Stallion cuts the ribbon at her Popeyes® opening
Megan Thee Stallion cuts the ribbon at the opening day celebration to kick off the newest Popeyes® in South BeachPhoto Credit: Izzy Nuzzo

The announcement comes after Megan shared a video of her at the Popeyes store and interacting with employees on social media in late-December. During the spring of 2025, she posted a tease of the store while under construction, where she toured the location and shared her vision for the launch.

The opening of Megan’s restaurant is the culmination of a journey that began in 2021, when she and Popeyes initially announced an unprecedented collaboration, featuring ownership, product creation, fashion drop and philanthropic collaboration.

Exterior of the new Popeyes restaurant on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach
The newly opened Popeyes® franchise anchors Washington Avenue in Miami BeachPhoto Credit: Izzy Nuzzo
Megan Thee Stallion smiling and posing behind a ribbon during the opening of her Popeyes restaurant
Visit Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Kicks Off Next Week with a Seven-Day Celebration of the Broward County Culinary Scene

