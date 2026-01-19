Exploring Identity Through Fashion: Saul Nash's Autumn/Winter 2026

It begins with the tracksuit. Nodding to the brand’s sportswear origins as well as Nash’s de facto uniform since childhood, here a technical tracksuit is printed with the silhouette of a suit. A pastiche of smart dressing, the look relates to Nash feeling too casually dressed to attend various events due to his sports wardrobe. “This is a way to fit in, but at the same time, staying true to who you are,” he says.