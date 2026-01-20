Reserve Cup Marbella 2025 - Jimmy Butler
Reserve Cup Miami 2026 Announces Team Captains: Derek Jeter and Jimmy Butler

Derek Jeter and Jimmy Butler Lead Teams in High-Stakes Reserve Cup Miami 2026
Reserve Cup is raising the stakes once again. Wayne Boich, Founder and CEO of Reserve Padel, proudly announces five-time World Series Champion and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, and Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, as official team captains for Reserve Cup Miami 2026—setting up the ultimate showdown: Team Jeter vs. Team Butler. A weekend packed with high-stakes matches, headline-making moments, the series is set to deliver three days where world-class padel meets unforgettable entertainment at Reserve Miami Seaplane Base from January 22–24, 2026.  

Jimmy Butler playing during a Reserve Cup padel event
Jimmy Butler playing during a Reserve Cup padel eventPhoto Credit: Doce Studios

“This year’s Reserve Cup represents a meaningful step forward. From the level of competition on court to how fans experience the weekend, every element has been elevated—including an expanded and refined Reserve Fan Village that builds on last year’s success. With enhanced partner activations, local food partners, and special performances, the atmosphere continues to set Reserve Cup apart. Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world, and Reserve Cup remains at the center of that momentum,” explains Wayne Boich.

Derek Jeter standing in front of a Reserve Cup backdrop
Derek Jeter photographed at a Reserve Cup–branded padel eventPhoto Credit: Doce Studios

“I’m excited to be back with Reserve Cup as a team captain, again. Wayne [Boich] has built something special, he’s elevating padel with the same attention to excellence and experience that defines top-tier sports. You can feel the momentum around the game right now, and Reserve is at the center of that growth. I’m looking forward to watching, supporting the players, and being part of what’s next,” said Derek Jeter.

“Reserve Cup 2026 is the perfect mix of competition and passion,” said Jimmy Butler. “I love padel, I love what Wayne has built, and being a captain in this event is something I really enjoy. Going up against Jeter adds another layer, but at the end of the day it’s about the game, the energy, and showing up ready to compete.”

Reserve Cup Marbella 2025 - Jimmy Butler
Swiss Sportswear Brand On Welcomes Padel Star Arturo Coello
Padel player Arturo Coello playing on court
Arturo Coello in action during a padel matchPhoto Credit: Doce Studios

The 2026 edition will once again showcase the world’s top-ranked padel players, including Arturo Coello, Agustín Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Federico Chingotto, Miguel Yanguas, Javier Garrido, Javier Leal, Lucas Bergamini, Francisco Guerrero, Gonzalo Alfonso, Franco Stupaczuk, and Jon Sanz.  Competing over three days for the coveted Reserve Cup trophy, athletes will compete for a share of the largest prize pool in padel history, with a total of $600,000 in prize money awarded per event.

Paul Pogba wearing glasses and a cap at a Reserve Cup backdrop
Paul Pogba photographed at a Reserve Cup padel eventPhoto Credit: Major Media

UBS will once again join Reserve Cup Miami as the premier Official Wealth Management Partner, continuing a partnership built on shared values of excellence and innovation. As the exclusive Official Wealth Management Partner, UBS will kick off Reserve Cup Miami as the Official Host of the Opening Dinner and Draft on January 21, 2026, and play an integral role in delivering elevated, memorable experiences throughout the week. Additional partners include Hard Rock Bet, Moncayo Golf & Ocean Club, Playtomic, Sierra Blanca Estates, Discovery Land Company, Aston Martin, Laeila TequilaWilsonAdidas Padel and the City of Miami, each contributing custom activations that elevate the overall tournament experience. 

Off the court, the Reserve Cup continues to raise the bar. The weekend will deliver standout entertainment, including the Opening Night Post-Match Party with 50 Cent presented by Hard Rock Bet on Thursday, January 22, immediately following the evening’s matches. On January 24, Hard Rock Bet and The Volume will bring Colin Cowherd’s podcast live to Miami ahead of the finals – further cementing the series’ signature blend of sport, culture, and entertainment.

Aerial view of padel players on green court
Overhead view of padel match play on a Reserve Cup courtPhoto Credit: Major Media

The three-day tournament is serving up an ace with an all-new food and beverage program, featuring some of Miami’s most beloved restaurants and brands. Signature experiences include The Reserve Club, an elevated VIP lounge with prime court views and a curated culinary program by Groot Hospitality. In the fan village, guests will enjoy offerings from The Joyce, Miami Slice, Big Face Coffee, and Dorsia’s caviar cart – a true celebration of Miami’s vibrant culinary culture.

From its debut in 2024 through its rapid international expansion, the Reserve Cup has emerged as one of the most influential platforms driving padel’s global rise. The 2026 Miami edition will serve as the official kickoff of the Reserve Cup Series, setting the stage for additional cities worldwide.

To find where to watch it live, check out @reservecupseries for daily updates on streaming services. Tickets are available exclusively via Dorsia at http://dorsia.com/reservecup2026. For more information, visit www.reservecup.com

Padel courts illuminated at night along Miami’s waterfront skyline
A nighttime view of padel courts set against Miami’s waterfront skylinePhoto Credit: Major Media

LOCATION: 

Reserve Miami Seaplane Base

​​1000 MacArthur Cswy, Miami, FL 33132

DATES: 

Thursday January 22– Saturday, January 24, 2026

TIME: 

4:30 PM - 11 PM

Wayne Boich and Andrew Schulz photographed together
Wayne Boich and Andrew Schulz pose together at a Reserve Cup eventPhoto Credit: Major Media
Reserve Cup Marbella 2025 - Jimmy Butler
Pro Padel League Announces 2026 Season Schedule, Featuring Five Events Across North America

