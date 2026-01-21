Palladino’s Steak & Seafood Debuts The Golden Bull Sculpture by Enrique Cabrera Inside Grand Central Terminal
Located on the north and west balconies of Grand Central Terminal, Palladino’s Steak & Seafood presents The Golden Bull, a 47 cm sculpture by internationally acclaimed Mexican artist Enrique Cabrera.
Cast in bronze with a pure gold-ingot finish, The Golden Bull symbolizes strength, power, prosperity, and legacy. The sculpture is recognized as one of the most significant contemporary works in the international art market, a work from this series was auctioned for $1.2 million at the Venice Art Biennale in 2022, marking a historic milestone for Mexican contemporary art on the global stage. Since that time, Cabrera’s artistic evolution and global recognition have continued to accelerate, positioning the artist proof now on view as a singular work of exceptional cultural and artistic value.
The work is presented as part of an indefinite exhibition, becoming a permanent cultural presence within one of New York City’s most distinguished dining destinations. Introduced at the start of the new year, the installation reflects Palladino’s Steak & Seafood’s ongoing commitment to contributing to New York’s cultural landscape.
“Opening my first New York restaurant inside Grand Central was always about honoring the city that shaped me,” said Joseph Palladino, founder of Palladino’s Steak & Seafood. “The Golden Bull embodies power, movement, and permanence, qualities that define both this building and the city itself. Showcasing this piece here allows us to contribute to New York’s cultural fabric in a way that feels authentic and lasting.”
“This installation represents a natural evolution of my work into spaces where people gather, move, and experience culture in real time,” said Enrique Cabrera. “Palladino’s offers a rare environment where design, craftsmanship, and intention are deeply felt. Presenting The Golden Bull here allows the sculpture to live beyond the gallery, engaging with the rhythm of New York and opening the door to a broader creative dialogue that I’m excited to continue.”
The collaboration between Joseph Palladino and Enrique Cabrera reflects a shared appreciation for legacy and cultural storytelling. With the unveiling of The Golden Bull, the restaurant further establishes itself as a cultural landmark, captivating the thousands of daily visitors who pass through Grand Central Terminal.
In addition to hosting internationally celebrated works such as The Golden Bull, Palladino’s Steak & Seafood reflects Joseph Palladino’s longstanding passion for supporting artists and the creative community. Through a collaboration with the iArt Institute, founded by Joohyun Pyune, the restaurant launched a competitive selection process to identify exceptional high school art students. From a large pool of applicants, four standout students were chosen, and their works, created under the guidance of Ms. Pyune and mentorship from esteemed iArt faculty, are now prominently displayed throughout the restaurant.
Palladino's Steak & Seafood is open Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, visit palladinos.com and follow @palladinosrestaurants on Instagram.
