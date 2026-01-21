Palladino’s Steak & Seafood Debuts The Golden Bull Sculpture by Enrique Cabrera Inside Grand Central Terminal

Cast in bronze with a pure gold-ingot finish, The Golden Bull symbolizes strength, power, prosperity, and legacy. The sculpture is recognized as one of the most significant contemporary works in the international art market, a work from this series was auctioned for $1.2 million at the Venice Art Biennale in 2022, marking a historic milestone for Mexican contemporary art on the global stage. Since that time, Cabrera’s artistic evolution and global recognition have continued to accelerate, positioning the artist proof now on view as a singular work of exceptional cultural and artistic value.