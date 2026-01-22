Pagani Residences and Prestige Imports Unveil Auto Privata: A New Era of Luxury Automotive Concierge
Pagani Residences, the first residential development from legendary automaker Horacio Pagani, has announced a pioneering partnership with Prestige Imports, led by CEO Brett David, to debut Auto Privata, a bespoke automotive concierge program exclusively for residents. The collaboration establishes a first-of-its-kind model in luxury living, one in which architectural design, collector culture and performance craftsmanship converge as part of daily life.
Created for those who view automobiles as art and expression, the Pagani Residences x Prestige Auto Privata concierge provides on-demand, white-glove automotive care through the Pagani Residences app, ensuring each vehicle is secured, maintained, detailed and road-ready.
Exclusive Partnership Benefits:
Valet parking by trained ambassadors
Monthly vehicle condition reports
Maintenance and service scheduling
Tailored offers based on vehicle history and preferences
Concierge access via dedicated app or direct line
Services and reports accessible through the Pagani Residences mobile app
Subscriptions or A La Carte Services:
Climate-controlled storage with biometric access
Professional detailing and restoration services
Door-to-door enclosed transport within Florida and nationwide
Pre-arrival vehicle preparation (fueled, charged, and detailed)
Discreet sourcing and acquisition of rare, limited-production and off-market vehicles
Custom modifications and personalization via certified partners
Expert care aligned with manufacturer specifications and collector-grade standards
Concierge & Lifestyle Services
Beyond vehicle care, Prestige Imports offers a suite of lifestyle services designed for discerning collectors. Residents benefit from meticulous pre- and post-use inspections with detailed digital reporting via the resident portal, as well as administrative support for tag renewals, registration paperwork, insurance coordination, and comprehensive mileage management. Vehicles can also be discreetly delivered to private airports, social events, or restaurants with advance notice. For collectors, Prestige provides brokered access to rare, off-market vehicles through its extensive global network, along with custom acquisition plans that include pre-purchase inspections and provenance verification.
Membership tiers and customizable packages allow residents to tailor services to their specific needs, whether for a single daily driver or a multi-car collector portfolio. All reports and services are integrated into the Pagani Residences mobile app, offering the perfect balance of digital convenience and personalized attention.
“Pagani Residences is about living at the intersection of art, engineering and design,” said Mikael Hamaoui, founder and CEO of Riviera Horizons. “Partnering with Prestige Imports ensures our residents’ vehicles receive the same care and craftsmanship as their homes, delivering peace of mind and the freedom to enjoy their collections at their highest level.”
The Prestige partnership is the latest addition to the Pagani Residences Luxury Lifestyle Program, which curates bespoke services across design, hospitality, and automotive. It reinforces Pagani’s vision of creating residences that are as immersive and experiential as the brand’s legendary hypercars.
“Miami is one of the world’s greatest stages for automotive culture—and for true collectors, it’s not just about owning the car. It’s about how you live with it, said Brett David, CEO of Prestige Imports. “This partnership brings our philosophy directly into the home. Whether it’s preparing a car for a Sunday drive or sourcing a one-off from across the globe, our goal is to make every moment with these automobiles effortless and unforgettable.”
Situated in Miami’s three-island city of North Bay Village, in the heart of Biscayne Bay, an enclave of tranquility with some of Miami’s most astounding views, Pagani Residences comprises just 70 all-corner residences, including two crown jewel duplex penthouses and four exclusive Sky Residences. Set at the epicenter of art, culture, and lifestyle, the property offers effortless access to Miami International and private airports, as well as shopping, golfing, social clubs, and destinations like Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Bal Harbour, and the Miami Design District.
Pagani Residences are priced starting at $3.7 million.
Address: 7940 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141 | Telephone: 305-504-794
Website: www.paganiresidences.com
