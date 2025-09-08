Pagani Residences Elevates the Garage into an Architectural Showcase in Miami

In Miami’s luxury real estate landscape—where exclusivity, design pedigree, and automotive passion often intersect—Pagani Residences has unveiled a vision that challenges one of the most utilitarian elements of a home: the garage.

The development, the only residential project in the world personally designed by Horacio Pagani, founder of the legendary Italian hypercar marque, introduces a state-of-the-art garage concept that elevates vehicle storage to a realm of architectural exhibition. Here, every car—whether a rare Pagani Huayra, a vintage Ferrari, or a daily driver—is treated with the same meticulous care afforded to hypercars.