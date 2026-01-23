Hyatt Centric Park City Debuts Newly Constructed Elevation Townhomes

Hyatt Centric Park City, one of Park City’s only true ski-in/ski-out hotels, announces the debut of Elevation at Canyons Village, a collection of newly built luxury townhomes now available for overnight bookings as part of the hotel’s accommodations portfolio. Located in the upper section of Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort, the five-bedroom townhomes, ranging from 4,850 to 5,500 square feet, are situated just steps from the new 10-person Sunrise Gondola with nightly rates starting from $1,500 during low season.