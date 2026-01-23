Hyatt Centric Park City Debuts Newly Constructed Elevation Townhomes
Hyatt Centric Park City, one of Park City’s only true ski-in/ski-out hotels, announces the debut of Elevation at Canyons Village, a collection of newly built luxury townhomes now available for overnight bookings as part of the hotel’s accommodations portfolio. Located in the upper section of Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort, the five-bedroom townhomes, ranging from 4,850 to 5,500 square feet, are situated just steps from the new 10-person Sunrise Gondola with nightly rates starting from $1,500 during low season.
Designed as a private residential enclave with the ease and amenities of a full-service hotel, Elevation offers a modern take on luxury mountain living. The townhomes combine direct mountain access with resort amenities and walkable proximity to Canyons Village, delivering an effortless alpine experience with the space and privacy of a private residence.
"Elevation at Canyons Village brings guests closer to the adventure and beauty for which Park City is known," said Amy Taylor, general manager of Hyatt Centric Park City. "These townhomes combine the privacy of a residence with the full suite of hotel services, giving families and groups a comfortable and convenient base for enjoying the mountains."
Guests staying in Elevation townhomes enjoy access to Hyatt Centric Park City’s amenities and services, including daily housekeeping; room service from the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Escala Provisions Company; ski valet and in-room ski fittings; the year-round heated outdoor pool and hot tubs; and fitness center. For added convenience, each townhome features private garages with direct access and in-unit ski rooms with boot warmers and ample gear storage.
Constructed with quality and functionality at the forefront, Elevation is LEED Gold certified with luxury finishes throughout each intentionally designed unit. Built to accommodate families and multi-generational groups, the townhomes offer private elevators for easy access across the four levels, en-suite bathrooms in each of the five bedrooms, and spacious layouts to encourage gathering and connection.
Custom-designed interiors span four floors including a private rooftop deck. The lower-level features two bedrooms (one with four kid-friendly bunk beds and one with double queen beds), alongside a spacious entertainment room. Three additional bedrooms feature king beds with the primary bedroom offering a private desk nook, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and rainfall shower. Large windows frame the open kitchen and expansive living room that extend to a spacious outdoor deck with sweeping south-facing views toward Iron Mountain and the surrounding ski terrain, highlighting Park City’s best amenity, the outdoors.
Outdoor living is a defining feature of Elevation. Each townhome boasts a private rooftop with unobstructed mountain views. An extension of the interior living space, the rooftops offer additional lounging and dining areas, fire pits, and secluded hot tubs overlooking the resort.
With this addition of the most spacious guest rooms in the market, Hyatt Centric Park City offers visitors exclusive opportunities to better experience the mountains, blending the privacy of a luxurious residence with the signature service and amenities of a full-service hotel.
For more information, or to book a reservation at Elevation, please visit www.elevationresidencesatcanyonsvillage.com or call (435) 940-1234.
