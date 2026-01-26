LOVERBOY's Defiant Return: A Celebration of Chaos and Creativity

We have a formula, but the outcome is never the same twice. They say madness is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Not at LOVERBOY. Here, we know that everything can change in a heartbeat; that our outfits will peel and dishevel as a night gets long, that we’ll tear our gowns and live with it, roll up a sleeve, scuff up a shoe, and love it. We are still showing up, as we always have, in defence, in defiance. The thistle.