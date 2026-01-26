Reef Haven Belize Opens as a New-All Inclusive Sanctuary on the Barrier Reef

Reef Haven Belize’s all-inclusive experience centers on connection—to nature, culture, and self—through immersive, experience-led programming. Guests are invited to begin their days with sunrise guided meditation, yoga, and family yoga sessions, stay active with pickleball and workouts at the Burn Box fitness gym, and engage in Belizean cultural traditions through Garifuna drumming and hands-on culinary and mixology experiences, including ceviche demonstrations designed to let guests bring a taste of Belize home. Wellness continues at K’IN Spa, where signature treatments incorporate cultural elements such as copal and locally inspired rituals. Guests who book directly through the resort’s website enjoy a complimentary spa treatment as part of their all-inclusive stay. Evenings unfold with bonfires, s’mores, and relaxed communal gatherings under the stars.