Elephant Princess Unveils 'Wings of Ganesha': A Symphony of Grace and Protection
At a time when elegance is often consumed by immediacy and sophistication confused with excess, Elephant Princess asserts a different vision, one of contemporary femininity shaped by grace, restraint, and a long-term perspective. Rooted in the heritage of haute couture and guided by an intuitive understanding of the female body, the house revisits classic silhouettes through a precise language in which craftsmanship, structure, and softness coexist.
For the Spring–Summer 2026 collection, founder Vivian Lee has pursued an exploration of the notion of protection not as restriction, but as an inner foundation. Inspired by the figure of Ganesha, a symbol of wisdom and silent guidance, she translates this protective presence into a subtle couture design, conceived for women who move forward with confidence while preserving lightness.
“Wings of Ganesha” did not seek to reinterpret a myth, but to distill its essence: that of invisible support, a quiet strength that enables progress without resistance. Her vision is shaped by trust in intuition rather than control.
Symbolic elements associated with Ganesha wings, butterflies, talismanic details, are expressed with restraint through couture constructions of great precision. Shoulders delicately structured with feathered volumes, embroidery light as glimmers of light, lace textures evoking a soft, enveloping form of protection. The silhouettes, enhanced by detachable skirts, allow couture to transition naturally from ceremonial to everyday wear.
The color palette unfolds in shades of nude, black, soft grey, and patinated gold. Nude suggests intimacy, black mastery, grey clarity, while gold appears as a discreet presence, never ostentatious. Here, luxury is defined by precision: airy feathers, fine gold embroidery, and balanced structures designed to support movement and comfort.
More than a collection, Elephant Princess offered an intimate and timeless couture wardrobe, conceived to transcend time. Each piece embodies an approach in which elegance is not imposed, but felt a type of fashion that supports, reveals, and accompanies.
In an industry marked by constant acceleration, Elephant Princess affirms a rare position: that of a discreet, conscious, and deeply human luxury, where true sophistication emerges from the balance between mastery, sensitivity, and authenticity
