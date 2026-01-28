Model wears an ivory couture gown in Francesco Scognamiglio’s The Resurrection 2026
A jeweled ivory gown embodies the celestial romance of Francesco Scognamiglio’s The Resurrection Haute Couture 2026Photo Courtesy of Francesco Scognamiglio
Press Releases

Francesco Scognamiglio's 'The Resurrection': A Spiritual and Creative Rebirth in Couture

Francesco Scognamiglio's 'The Resurrection' Melds Spirituality with Haute Couture
Francesco Scognamiglio unveils The Resurrection, a collection conceived as both a spiritual narrative and an absolute creative act, an ode to beauty and its rebirth.

Bouillonné surfaces give rise to a living matter, from which the image of a silvered christ emerges as the symbolic core of the collection. this iconography returns through embroidery and encrustation, framed within a baroque structure that shapes a long tunic in pure white chiffon, where purity and formal rigor converge.

Francesco Scognamiglio's 'The Resurrection' look
Francesco Scognamiglio's 'The Resurrection' look
Francesco Scognamiglio's 'The Resurrection' look

The light becomes a structural element, flowing through sculptural garments in black and white crystal, supported by architectural corsetry with conical cups, an expression of a femininity that is strong, essential, and controlled.

Shades of sky blue and aqua bohemica illuminate an ethereal tulle dress, embroidered with crystals that glide across the body with a liquid effect, sheltered beneath an oversized mint-green fur jacket. Color transforms into atmosphere, suspension, breath.

Model wears an aqua crystal-embroidered tulle dress with a mint fur jacket in SS26 couture
Aqua crystals and mint fur define Francesco Scognamiglio’s The Resurrection couture vision for Spring–Summer 2026Photo Courtesy of Francesco Scognamiglio
The narrative then opens onto a visionary garden of flowers crafted from crystal and three-dimensional sequins, resting on layers of tulle in the delicate hues of fior di maggio. this is followed by crinoline gowns, embroidered with precious stones and crystals concealed beneath masterful tulle drapery, articulated by mirrored decorative elements in crystal and silver. these looks reinterpret the archetype of the aristocratic bride, a timeless emblem of haute couture and the maison’s identity.

Francesco Scognamiglio portrait
Francesco Scognamiglio portraitPhoto Courtesy of Francesco Scognamiglio

With The Resurrection, Francesco Scognamiglio reasserts a symbolic vision of couture, where spirituality, materiality, and contemporary vision coexist in perfect balance.

