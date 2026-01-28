Francesco Scognamiglio's 'The Resurrection': A Spiritual and Creative Rebirth in Couture
Francesco Scognamiglio unveils The Resurrection, a collection conceived as both a spiritual narrative and an absolute creative act, an ode to beauty and its rebirth.
Bouillonné surfaces give rise to a living matter, from which the image of a silvered christ emerges as the symbolic core of the collection. this iconography returns through embroidery and encrustation, framed within a baroque structure that shapes a long tunic in pure white chiffon, where purity and formal rigor converge.
The light becomes a structural element, flowing through sculptural garments in black and white crystal, supported by architectural corsetry with conical cups, an expression of a femininity that is strong, essential, and controlled.
Shades of sky blue and aqua bohemica illuminate an ethereal tulle dress, embroidered with crystals that glide across the body with a liquid effect, sheltered beneath an oversized mint-green fur jacket. Color transforms into atmosphere, suspension, breath.
The narrative then opens onto a visionary garden of flowers crafted from crystal and three-dimensional sequins, resting on layers of tulle in the delicate hues of fior di maggio. this is followed by crinoline gowns, embroidered with precious stones and crystals concealed beneath masterful tulle drapery, articulated by mirrored decorative elements in crystal and silver. these looks reinterpret the archetype of the aristocratic bride, a timeless emblem of haute couture and the maison’s identity.
With The Resurrection, Francesco Scognamiglio reasserts a symbolic vision of couture, where spirituality, materiality, and contemporary vision coexist in perfect balance.
