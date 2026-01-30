Mondrian Mexico City Debuts Mexico City Art Week Pop-Up & Insider Art Guide
Mexico City, Mexico (Jan. 28, 2026) – In celebration of Art Week, Mexico City’s premier annual art showcase centered around Zona Maco, the leading contemporary art fair in Latin America, Mondrian Mexico City Condesa announces an exclusive collaboration with Avante, a multidisciplinary art collective, presenting a curated art and culture pop-up at the hotel from February 5–7, 2026.
Additionally, Mondrian Mexico City Condesa has partnered with contemporary art curator Natalie Pourdanay to create an exclusive Art Week Insider Guide for hotel guests. Curated through a local expert’s lens, the guide will highlight the must-see exhibitions, parties, and cultural happenings taking place across the city ensuring guests experience Art Week with maximum access, efficiency, and ease.
Hosted in La Terraza, the hotel's central courtyard, Avante’s immersive art experience will transform Mondrian Mexico City Condesa into a vibrant hub of creativity, design, and culture fusing art and hospitality under one roof. The pop-up will feature a diverse roster of artists who specialize in artistic mediums including ceramics, textiles, sculpture, fashion, and contemporary art. The event will provide visitors the opportunity to experience and even acquire one of a kind distinctive works in an intimate setting. Hotel guests will be privy to an exclusive 10% discount on all purchases.
Participating artists and brands include Arkatha (fashion), known for versatile, everyday pieces; F. Muriel (fashion), specializing in slow fashion; Serenata (fashion), inspired by Western Mexican style; Talla (fashion), blending mexican and japanese garment construction; Casilda Mut (fashion); Denisse Kuri (fashion), specializing in handmade authentic garments; Agnes Workshop (textiles), an experiential studio producing naturally dyed garments, Sophie Simon (handmade jewelry); Taller de Obsidiana (sculpture), redefining obsidian as an artistic medium, designed and sourced in Mexico; M.A Estudio (ceramics), showcasing bright designs rooted in Mexican tradition; Studio Ayres (furniture & functional design), featuring handmade ceramics; Ritual Home (home decor & sustainable design), repurposed wooden decor; Lupe Quesada (ceramicist), exploring organic shapes through ceramics and bright colors; and Roberto Tostado (visual art & illustration), Pablo Cobos (photographer), and Chakceel Rah Blancas (visual designer), specializing in mathematical visual art sculptures.
Mondrian Mexico City Condesa x Avante Pop-Up will be complemented by music, signature cocktails, and an energetic atmosphere that reflects the hotel's bold aesthetic.
“Mondrian Mexico City Condesa is located in a buzzing neighborhood filled to the brim with culture, food, and excitement. With that in mind, we want our guests and community to experience the hotel as a hub for creativity and expression.”
Claudia Di Gino, General Manager at Mondrian Mexico City Condesa
This partnership with Avante underscores Mondrian Mexico City Condesa's commitment to supporting the local art community and creative spaces during one of the most anticipated events of the year. The Mondrian Mexico City Condesa x Avante pop-up will be open from February 5-7 with all artworks available for purchase.
For more information, please visit https://mondrianhotels.com/mexico-city-condesa/.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.