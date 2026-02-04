Golden Goat Caviar® & Loews Coral Gables Hotel Present: The Golden Indulgence
Coral Gables, FL (Feb. 2 , 2026) —Loews Coral Gables Hotel announces The Golden Indulgence, a limited-edition Valentine’s Week culinary experience in partnership with Golden Goat Caviar®, supplier of the world’s finest caviar. From February 9–15 at the hotel’s signature restaurant – Americana Kitchen, guests are invited to savor an unforgettable menu where every dish is crowned with 12 grams of Golden Goat Caviar, transforming each course into a celebration of romance, craftsmanship, and contemporary indulgence.
“One of the biggest culinary trends of 2026 is putting caviar on everything, and there’s no better moment to embrace that indulgence than Valentine’s Day,” says Ricardo Jarquin, Executive Chef for Loews Coral Gables Hotel and Americana Kitchen. “Golden Goat Caviar elevates each dish with a level of luxury and purity that transforms the familiar into the unforgettable. This menu is designed to celebrate romance through craftsmanship, flavor and a touch of playful decadence.”
Guests may select one, two, or all courses for a fully customizable romantic journey. The experience begins with Fresh Oysters with apple–cucumber mignonette ($36) or Bluefin Tuna Tartare with citrus crème fraîche, avocado, chives, and sweet soy ($39).
Entrée selections include Corn Raviolo with poached lobster tail, charred baby tomatoes, and smoked clam consommé ($55); Seared Scallops with parsnip purée, beurre blanc, toasted walnuts, and green apple ($45); or Grilled Australian Lamb Chops with grilled eggplant and cucumber salad, labneh, and fresh pomegranate glaze ($85). To finish, guests may enjoy Amor, a chocolate mousse with cassis, hibiscus, rose petals, and chocolate sablé.
To toast the evening, the menu features a Caviar Martini crafted with Ketel One, Bianco Vermouth, and Golden Goat Caviar ($65). A curated Moët & Chandon pairing menu is also available, including Moët Champagne Glacé ($18), Moët Brut Champagne Spritz with elderflower and lemon, Moët Imperial Brut ($23 glass / $110 bottle), Moët Rosé Imperial ($33 glass / $160 bottle), and Ruinart Brut Rosé ($185 bottle).
To reserve a Golden Goat Caviar & Americana Kitchen Golden Indulgence dining experience, call 786-772-7600 or visit www.americanakitchen.com/contact-us. Americana Kitchen is within the Loews Coral Gables Hotel at 2950 Coconut Grove Dr. Coral Gables, FL 33134. Golden Goat Caviar also offers elegant, gift-ready packaging with free overnight shipping nationwide. Orders placed by 2 pm EST/ 11:00 am PST qualify for next-day delivery. https://goldengoatcaviar.com.
About Golden Goat Caviar
Golden Goat Caviar® is a premium, meticulously crafted caviar served in Michelin‑starred kitchens and luxury hotels worldwide, redefining modern luxury through exceptional craftsmanship, sustainability, and refined flavor. Produced in small batches and sourced exclusively from sustainable, fully traceable farms, the brand is known for its pristine pearls, refined flavor profiles, and uncompromising craftsmanship. With signature offerings such as Classic Ossetra, Kaluga, Ossetra Royal, the Prestige Collection Tasting Tin, and innovative creations like 24 Karat Gold Ossetra and Caviar Bump Kits, Golden Goat Caviar delivers a contemporary, ethical expression of indulgence designed for both culinary professionals and elevated everyday enjoyment. For more information visit www.goldengoatcaviar.com.
About Loews Coral Gables Hotel
Located in the heart of The Plaza Coral Gables, the AAA Four-Diamond Loews Coral Gables Hotel offers a refined level of hospitality just four blocks from the city’s iconic Miracle Mile. Featuring 242 guestrooms, upscale amenities, a spa, fitness center and a rooftop pool, guests can enjoy culinary excellence at five restaurants and lounges: Americana Kitchen, Americana Bar, Miami Joe Coffee Co., the new Celosa Café & Lounge and Phineas, the 9th floor outdoor, rooftop lounge. Additionally, 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space includes the 9,000 square foot Alhambra, the largest hotel ballroom in the city, as well as a 9th floor event deck with spectacular downtown views. Loews Coral Gables is the second Loews Hotel in South Florida, joining Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The Michelin-listed property is part of The Plaza Coral Gables, which includes high end retail, premium dining, a one-acre plaza directly in front of the hotel and a highly curated public collection of art. Loews Coral Gables is located at 2950 Coconut Grove Drive in Coral Gables. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.loewshotels.com/coral-gables.
