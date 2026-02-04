Golden Goat Caviar® & Loews Coral Gables Hotel Present: The Golden Indulgence

Located in the heart of The Plaza Coral Gables, the AAA Four-Diamond Loews Coral Gables Hotel offers a refined level of hospitality just four blocks from the city’s iconic Miracle Mile. Featuring 242 guestrooms, upscale amenities, a spa, fitness center and a rooftop pool, guests can enjoy culinary excellence at five restaurants and lounges: Americana Kitchen, Americana Bar, Miami Joe Coffee Co., the new Celosa Café & Lounge and Phineas, the 9th floor outdoor, rooftop lounge. Additionally, 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space includes the 9,000 square foot Alhambra, the largest hotel ballroom in the city, as well as a 9th floor event deck with spectacular downtown views. Loews Coral Gables is the second Loews Hotel in South Florida, joining Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The Michelin-listed property is part of The Plaza Coral Gables, which includes high end retail, premium dining, a one-acre plaza directly in front of the hotel and a highly curated public collection of art. Loews Coral Gables is located at 2950 Coconut Grove Drive in Coral Gables. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.loewshotels.com/coral-gables.