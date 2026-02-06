Imperial Hotel and Chalets Set to Transform Breckenridge's Luxury Landscape

“It is a pleasure to welcome the Imperial Hotel & Private Residences to The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW). This exciting addition marks our entrance into Breckenridge, Colorado, one of the most popular ski destinations in the U.S,” said Dean Bannon, LHW’s Vice President of Member Success and Development. “Beginning our partnership ahead of the property’s 2029 opening reflects LHW’s commitment to independent hospitality shaped by vision and intention. Owned by a father-and-son team, the hotel brings a deeply personal perspective to Rocky Mountain hospitality, grounded in family stewardship—an ideal fit for LHW, as more than 80% of our collection is family-led. Located at the base of Peak 8, The Imperial pairs direct mountain access with thoughtfully designed residences that invite longer, more immersive stays, further expanding LHW’s alpine footprint”