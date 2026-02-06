Imperial Hotel and Chalets Set to Transform Breckenridge's Luxury Landscape
Finale, a residential masterplan on Breckenridge’s last developable land from The Finale Development Partnership, announces Imperial Hotel, an upcoming member of The Leading Hotels of the World, along with the launch of sales for Phase I of the Imperial Chalets, including a limited collection of just 13 residences offering whole ownership steps from the slopes.
“It is a pleasure to welcome the Imperial Hotel & Private Residences to The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW). This exciting addition marks our entrance into Breckenridge, Colorado, one of the most popular ski destinations in the U.S,” said Dean Bannon, LHW’s Vice President of Member Success and Development. “Beginning our partnership ahead of the property’s 2029 opening reflects LHW’s commitment to independent hospitality shaped by vision and intention. Owned by a father-and-son team, the hotel brings a deeply personal perspective to Rocky Mountain hospitality, grounded in family stewardship—an ideal fit for LHW, as more than 80% of our collection is family-led. Located at the base of Peak 8, The Imperial pairs direct mountain access with thoughtfully designed residences that invite longer, more immersive stays, further expanding LHW’s alpine footprint”
Located at the base of the historic Peak 8, the 36-key Imperial Hotel will be the final slopeside resort to be built in Breckenridge. In addition to hotel rooms, there will be fractional residences and a limited collection of slopeside Chalets available to outside guests. Upon its partial opening in December 2027 and full completion in winter 2029, the hotel will join The Leading Hotels of the World’s prestigious portfolio of distinctive, independent luxury properties, offering elevated mountain hospitality and an unparalleled alpine retreat. As just the second LHW property in Colorado, Imperial Hotel represents a rare and coveted addition to the state’s luxury hospitality landscape.
“We are honored to join The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio and are confident that Imperial Hotel will resonate deeply with the brand’s discerning global audience seeking truly distinctive experiences,” said Mike Dudick, Founder and CEO, Breckenridge Grand Vacation and a managing member of The Finale Development Partnership. “Both hotel guests and homeowners will experience an elevated, seamless, and highly personalized approach to hospitality, anchored by a thoughtfully curated amenity mix, establishing the Imperial Hotel and Chalets as a rare, multi-generational legacy destination.”
Complementing the hotel is a limited collection of Imperial Chalets, designed for year-round living with seamless access to the hotel’s full suite of services and amenities. Starting at $4.19M for Phase I Chalets, residences range from two to five bedrooms, spanning 1,238 to 3,986 square feet, and feature multi-level layouts with slopeside and Continental Divide views that were envisioned by renowned architect DTJ Design and interiors by Colorado-based Styleworks. Chalets are available in two distinct design palettes and embody “alpine hygge” design with refined interiors and bespoke finishes.
“The Imperial Chalets are unlike anything ever offered in a North American mountain resort,” said Graham Frank, partner and a managing member of The Finale Development Partnership. “This rare combination of slopeside location, elevated design, hotel services, and extensive list of amenities is unprecedented, and it represents the final opportunity to own a residence of this caliber in Breckenridge.”
Imperial guests and owners will have access to more than 70,000 square feet of amenities, which is the most of any community in the Mountain West. Designed to elevate every season in Breckenridge, amenities include seamless slopeside access with ski valet service, expansive indoor and outdoor aquatics, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, family entertainment spaces, private cinemas and lounges for owners, and distinctive alpine gathering venues such as the Sky Domes, outdoor geodesic domes each with signature experiences inside.
At the heart of the amenity experience is Remedy Spa, a full-service sanctuary offering elevated massage, facial, and body treatments inspired by the Colorado Rockies. The spa is complemented by a one-of-a-kind, thalassotherapy-inspired grotto featuring thermal and aqua therapies, including steam, Finnish sauna, salt caverns, hot and cold plunges, hydro-massage loungers, and serene recovery spaces. Together, these amenities create a holistic wellness journey that restores body and mind while setting a new standard for luxury resort living in the mountains.
Imperial Hotel will also feature a collection of culinary, spirit, and wine experiences including a signature all-day dining destination, Still on the Hill, an alpine steakhouse featuring a partnership with a local distillery. Additional dining experiences will include, Toasted Oak, a refined lobby bar and lounge featuring artisan cocktails, après gatherings, and live music; and Imperial Provisions, a gourmet grab-and-go market designed for effortless mornings, mid-day refuels, and après adventures on the go. Owners will enjoy their own private dining spaces and gathering spaces, including The Legacy Room, a formal dining room; Alchemy, a tasting and demonstration kitchen; and The Vault, a speakeasy-style lounge for reserve tastings, intimate events, and owner liquor lockers.
In addition to Imperial Hotel and Chalets, the Finale master-planned community also encompasses 16 upscale Independence Townhomes, Victory Ridge slopeside homesites, single-family residences, and thoughtfully integrated employee housing. Additional phases of the Chalets will be released throughout the pre-opening timeline. For more information on Imperial Chalets or to inquire about sales, please visit ImperialChalets.com. For details on the master-planned community and other residential offerings, visit finalebreck.com.
