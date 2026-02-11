H&H Launches Mixed-Use Development in DIFC in Partnership with Aman Group

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, stated: “With Janu Dubai we are creating more than a place to stay. Cultivating sociability, shaped by creativity, bold design and vibrancy, Janu Residences embodies the essence of the brand. Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning practice Herzog & de Meuron, the tower has a tactile, mineral quality and a sculptural form that gives it a distinctive identity in Dubai’s polished skyline while introducing a more human scale to DIFC. Embracing a meaningful connection to nature, it will integrate expansive outdoor terraces and balconies enriched with abundant planting and gardens, creating a verdant, pedestrian-focused environment that is rare for a high-rise in the UAE. DIFC is a fitting location for this vision, and I look forward to bringing the next chapter of Janu’s residential journey to one of the most dynamic corners of the world.”