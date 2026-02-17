Louis Vuitton Unveils Pharell Williams's Visionary Spring Menswear Collection
Launching March 19th, 2026, a new Louis Vuitton Menswear offer extrudes and complements in-store collections, answering to the transitional nature of a season in flux. A vibrant and diverse palette in refined silhouettes refreshes the selection, fulfilling Men's Creative Director Pharell Williams's vision of a hybrid Spring wardrobe – where traditional tailoring seamlessly merges with meticulous textile detail and sportwear attitudes – blurring lines and raising standards.
Formalwear becomes adaptive, inserting every occasion with finery and flair. A luminous color scheme balances core menswear shades with seasonal highlights, harmoniously ranging from muted earth tones to fiery gems and back to soft pastels such as French vanilla, sky blue, and an especially eclectic pop of lilac.
The collection integrates comprehensive heritage with the joy of Spring via various innovative details. Plackets are adorned with the signature VVN leather tabs found on Louis Vuitton bags. Technical or decorative rivets and perforations form florals from the House's iconic Monogram. The LV Flower X-Ray interprets the Spring theme through a scientific lens, as print or jacquard. A classic gingham is reimagined as Damier Picnic, crossing a House motif with a traditional working fabric. The Blooming Monogram overlays dimensional florals onto familiar designs, as overprinting, embroidery, or rhinestone hotfix.
Denim takes on a variety of roles, including casual, lightweight, matching blouson and shorts sets; jackets and pants in overdyed Monogram jacquard; and graphism-effected separates that tell a story of the House's dedication to infusing workwear with savoir-faire. Cotton twill is embossed, while knit and piqué polo shirts subtly incorporate the Damier or Monogram in texture alone.
As well, soft suede or nylon-and-leather track jackets and reversible blousons that are Damier- or Monogram-embossed or perforated arrive at an exquisite approach to versatility. Jersey athleisure is fixed with a zippered, contrasting Monogram nylon pocket. Sweatshirts, hoodies, and reversible hooded blousons are embossed, printed, or embroidered with romantic insignias and color blocking that summon the effervescence and sportiness of springtime. Swim trunks feature a triangular Damier Heritage patch and LV emblem on one edge, akin to the autograph in the lower right corner of a painting.
A line of classic leather-accented Monogram Denim bags, pochettes, and organizers are intricately woven in jacquard featuring a delicate yet precisely intermittent floral pattern. A metal watering can-shaped charm replaces the typical leather bag nametag. The line includes Keepall 50, Nil NM, Christopher MM, Vagabond Hobo MM, Speedy 30B, Speedy 18B, Rush Bumbag, Locker Dopp Kit, Pochette Voyage Souple, Pochette Cles XS, and Pocket Organizer styles.
An exclusive capsule of wallets and card holders reimagines the LV Flower Monogram on its classic brown canvas, but in photo-real painted blooms, allowing the leaves of one delicate blossom to twist into interlocking L and V letters. Interiors are hot stamped with a watering can illustration.
A Mini Shopper Tote in finely woven pink and green leather effects a breezy plastic market bag while reinterpreting the House's Damier. Alternating threads are embroidered with logo letters in matching radiant green. A statement bag in signature brown Monogram canvas and VVN leather is shaped to echo a charming watering can, with a pivoting top handle and an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap. Gold metal details, red painted edges, yellow top stitching and a perforated conical spout make this handbag appear more like an art object, yet it is fully functional as a bag, with a zippered lid that opens to reveal a roomy compartment.
Spring staples – the sandal and mule – are taken in a decidedly fun-loving direction. The LV Sunset Thong interprets a warm weather essential, with a transversal Blooming Monogram animation on its insole the topstitching of classic Louis Vuitton bag enchapes on its straps. The Portofino Mule and LV Easy, each available in various denim colorways and the latter in a perforated, buckled suede, offers open-toed, clog, or Maryjane styles for the ultimate in casual yet sophisticated footwear.
Sneaker styles are crafted on the cutting edge and infused with levity, inspired by classic skate shoes, runners, and basketball trainers. The LV Tilted, named for the inclined initials on its tongue, features a transversal gingham or floral-embroidered Monogram Denim in springtime colorways, paying tribute to the lightheartedness of skateboarding culture. The LV Buttersoft, which draws inspiration from 1960s styles in smooth, supple leather, is printed allover with the hyperreal Blooming Monogram. The celebrated LV Trainer now comes in a color-inflected white made with a special dying process or embroidered with a crowd of yellow-centered flowers, playfully gathering the capsule's new version of the Monogram into a single area of the shoe.
