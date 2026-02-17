Modest Now x Muslimi Redefines Luxury at New York Fashion Week

The show’s cohesive beauty direction reinforced the runway’s overall concept. Hair was led by Aubrey Loots for Wella Hair USA and GHD North America. Known for his work across international fashion weeks and editorial platforms, Loots approached hair as an extension of silhouette. The styling emphasized polished texture, controlled movement, and clean structure, complementing the garments while allowing the clothing to remain the focal point. The unified aesthetic underscored the show’s central message: modesty, when executed with precision and creativity, carries undeniable impact.