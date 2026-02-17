Modest Now x Muslimi Redefines Luxury at New York Fashion Week
Modest Now x Muslimi delivered a powerful statement at New York Fashion Week, placing modest fashion firmly within the global luxury conversation. The runway united two American Muslim designers, Amariah by Maryam Amaria and Athari Wear by Islam Mohamed El-Hoseiny, in a presentation that explored modesty as refinement, structure, and cultural authorship.
Rather than positioning coverage as constraint, the show reframed it as creative direction. Proportion, layering, and fabrication took precedence over spectacle. The result was a runway that felt intentional and grounded, offering a perspective often underrepresented at Fashion Week yet deeply connected to the way millions of women and men dress worldwide.
“We’re proud to support Modest Now at Fashion Week, an event that highlights talented Muslim designers and showcases the beauty of modest fashion. It’s more than a runway — it’s a celebration of creativity, culture, and community, bringing people together to learn, connect, and be inspired.” said Muslimi Founder & CEO, Shoib Khan.
The 2026 Amariah Eid Edit
Maryam Amaria introduced The Eid Edit, a collection informed by her recent travels through the Middle East and shaped by memory, atmosphere, and architectural warmth. The palette moved through plum, deep maroon, sage green, and warm cream, tones that evoke evening light and textured interiors.
Natural linen brought breathability and ease. Silk introduced fluid movement. Lace added subtle intricacy. Each silhouette was designed to stand independently, with varied cuts and detailing that avoided repetition. The garments felt considered rather than seasonal.
The collection extends beyond the celebration of Eid itself. These are pieces intended for gatherings, dinners, and meaningful occasions throughout the year. Designed with longevity in mind, they reflect Amariah’s commitment to timelessness over trend.
All pieces will be released in limited quantities, with no guaranteed restock. Launch details will be announced soon.
Athari Wear Fall/Winter 2026
Athari Wear presented a unisex Fall/Winter 2026 collection centered on legacy and continuity. Drawing from Islamic heritage and contemporary street culture, the collection explored identity through silhouette and symbolism.
Elongated tailoring, structured outerwear, and intentional layering defined the range. Higher necklines and generous proportions created garments that carried presence without excess. The collection balanced restraint with strength.
Anchored in a black and white foundation with keffiyeh inspired pattern work, the lineup incorporated sand toned neutrals and strategic color moments. Apparel and footwear moved fluidly between streetwear and elevated design, embedding cultural and spiritual references within a modern framework.
Together, Amariah and Athari Wear demonstrated the breadth of modest fashion today. One approached modesty through softness and romantic refinement. The other expressed it through structure and cultural clarity. Both positioned modest design as deliberate, sophisticated, and forward facing.
The show’s cohesive beauty direction reinforced the runway’s overall concept. Hair was led by Aubrey Loots for Wella Hair USA and GHD North America. Known for his work across international fashion weeks and editorial platforms, Loots approached hair as an extension of silhouette. The styling emphasized polished texture, controlled movement, and clean structure, complementing the garments while allowing the clothing to remain the focal point. The unified aesthetic underscored the show’s central message: modesty, when executed with precision and creativity, carries undeniable impact.
